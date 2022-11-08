ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bucket Checks Domination Box

Domination was the expectation and we got it. Check off one more week before The Game as the Buckeyes moved to 10-0 yesterday against the hapless Hoosiers. Now, this was a nice clean game against a nice and easy opponent, but it wasn’t all hunky-dory. Miyan Williams on crutches is absolutely not what we’re looking to see have happen! But all in all, this was a good performance and a good day by Ohio State.
Tim Prister’s Point After (Navy)

The dog days of November bit the Irish in the second half of Notre Dame’s 35-32 victory over Navy. After a fast start, everything collapsed, including an offensive attack that accounted for just 12 yards in the second half after totaling 323 with four touchdown passes in the first half.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game

Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech

Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
ATLANTA, GA
Kansas Yeager Shots

Texas Tech’s 43-28 victory over a really good Kansas team was arguably the Red Raiders’ best Texas performance of the season, although one could make arguments for the Texas and West Virginia games, too. What was most interesting and unusual about this game, however, was Texas Tech’s traditional approach.
LUBBOCK, TX
