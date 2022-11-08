Domination was the expectation and we got it. Check off one more week before The Game as the Buckeyes moved to 10-0 yesterday against the hapless Hoosiers. Now, this was a nice clean game against a nice and easy opponent, but it wasn’t all hunky-dory. Miyan Williams on crutches is absolutely not what we’re looking to see have happen! But all in all, this was a good performance and a good day by Ohio State.

2 HOURS AGO