A&M WR Moose Muhammad III clears the air on why he was benched versus Auburn
Texas A&M wideout Moose Muhammad III did not play tonight in the Aggies' 13-10 loss to Auburn even though he was dressed out and on the sidelines. A&M boss Jimbo Fisher told the media afterwards that Muhammad's absence was an internal matter but Muhammad himself had something to say after the game via social media.
The Bucket Checks Domination Box
Domination was the expectation and we got it. Check off one more week before The Game as the Buckeyes moved to 10-0 yesterday against the hapless Hoosiers. Now, this was a nice clean game against a nice and easy opponent, but it wasn’t all hunky-dory. Miyan Williams on crutches is absolutely not what we’re looking to see have happen! But all in all, this was a good performance and a good day by Ohio State.
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
Tim Prister’s Point After (Navy)
The dog days of November bit the Irish in the second half of Notre Dame’s 35-32 victory over Navy. After a fast start, everything collapsed, including an offensive attack that accounted for just 12 yards in the second half after totaling 323 with four touchdown passes in the first half.
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech
Miami put together maybe their most complete performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday which resulted in a 35-14 win for the Hurricanes. True freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown made his first career start and completed 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns, while safety Kamren Kinchens led the defense with a ridiculous three interception performance. The final pick of the game for the sophomore defensive back went for a 99-yard score.
Gators not giving up on FSU commit Lucas Simmons
Gators will not give up on recruiting a 4-star OT committed to Florida State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Offensive Disappears in Loss to Arizona
UCLA produced under three points per drive against the worst defense in the Pac-12, so is it any surprise the Bruins lost on Saturday?
Problem Behind Pelicans Owning Pick Swap
Bill Reiter joins Jaclyn DeAugustino to break down the problem behind the Pelicans owning a pick swap.
Bulldogs fail to overcome adversity, continue to slide down the home stretch
Earlier this season during a three-game winning streak, Mississippi State showed a knack for responding well to adversity within a game. Whether it was a turnover, missed assignments on defense or a bad call by the referee, the Bulldogs found a way to overcome that adversity and responded in a positive manner.
Kansas Yeager Shots
Texas Tech’s 43-28 victory over a really good Kansas team was arguably the Red Raiders’ best Texas performance of the season, although one could make arguments for the Texas and West Virginia games, too. What was most interesting and unusual about this game, however, was Texas Tech’s traditional approach.
