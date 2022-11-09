Read full article on original website
Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
Dustin Poirier unsure if he'll get title shot with UFC 281 win, but says Charles Oliveira's loss 'definitely opens up the doors'
NEW YORK – Dustin Poirier has no clue what may come next if victorious on Saturday. The former UFC interim lightweight champion returns to action to take on top contender Michael Chandler on the main card of the UFC 281 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker jokes that he hopes Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ‘never come back the same’ after UFC 281
Robert Whittaker will be watching UFC 281 closer than most. This weekend’s return to Madison Square Garden showcases the middleweight division as two of MMA’s very best strikers collide with the grandest prize on the line. Reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya seeks out his sixth title defense along with a little redemption against former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant has blown away her followers with her latest post, leaving it all out there
The former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has her fans gone into overdrive with her latest posts, the American is alway an Only Fans model and she must be making good coin off her followers. VanZant has over 3 million followers on Instagram and credit has to go to the UFC...
Israel Adesanya says he’s surprised to see Alex Pereira as the betting underdog for their UFC 281 title fight: “I think we should bet on him this fight”
Israel Adesanya has spoken of the betting odds ahead of his UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira this weekend. On Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira. It will serve as the third combat sports meeting between them, years after their two battles...
Jon Jones next fight: 3 opponent options for ‘Bones,’ including Derrick Lewis
Jon Jones next fight news should be coming any day for the former 205-pound UFC champion’s debut at heavyweight. Which
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
CBS Sports
Israel Adesanya says Alex Pereira has not earned title shot at UFC 281: 'I cleared the way for him'
Alex Pereira should be grateful to be competing for the UFC middleweight championship as far as Israel Adesanya is concerned. Adesanya vs. Pereira headlines UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya does not believe that Pereira has earned a UFC middleweight title shot after...
Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment
NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
ringsidenews.com
MMA Personality Offers His Services As Ronda Rousey’s Manager
Ronda Rousey is the biggest name in the WWE women’s division that’s not associated with pro wrestling’s Four Horsewomen. Other than that, she’s a UFC Hall of Famer. However, she gets criticized for not having great promos, but there is a personality in the MMA who wants to team with her in the WWE.
BoxingNews24.com
Next to challenge the Mayweather record
By Gav Duthie: The 50-0 undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather still stands. Another challenger to the throne ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fell after his 44-0 record was halted after a dominating performance from Dimitrii Bivol last weekend. Ramirez was the most credible threat to the record so this article looks to the next contenders for the prize. We analyse 5 possible fighters who could dethrone Floyd and the likelihood of them doing so.
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over
Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk admits she’s thinking about “one last dance” for fans: “I was not prepared to say goodbye”
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wasn’t ready to say goodbye. The Polish fighter has been out of the octagon since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first encounter over two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. The back-and-forth contest saw Zhang win by decision but, could’ve easily gone either way.
Frankie Edgar reflects on career ahead of retirement fight, reveals the one opponent he wishes he could’ve fought
Frankie Edgar will make the walk – rather run – to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 281. Edgar is set to take on Chris Gutierrez on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. It will also be Edgar’s 36th professional fight and 30th in the UFC between three weight classes and also being the former lightweight champ. Yet, he says he still hasn’t truly reflected on how great his career is, but it is something he’s looking forward to doing.
MiddleEasy
