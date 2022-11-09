ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Incumbents led in polls in Thursday election results

Incumbents in the race for Santa Clarita City Council and the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board continued to lead the polls in Thursday afternoon’s unexpected release of updated election results. In addition, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who already announced victory in his race...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Election Results Still too Early to Call in Burbank Races

Maybe the only good thing that came out of the pandemic was that all voters were given mail-in ballots to cast, and that has continued into the 2022 election. And with all good things, there is usually sometimes a bad side effect, and that is with about 65% of ballots being mailed instead of being cast at polling places the day of the election, it takes time for the votes to come in and be counted.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate

On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

The Election Results, So Far, Are In.

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead

Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
pasadenanow.com

Next Election Results Due Out on Friday

According to a statement by the LA County Registrar’s office the next election results will be posted on Friday, Nov. 11. “After Election Day there are still many outstanding ballots to be processed and counted in the Official Election Canvass,” Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said as he announced the semi-final results Wednesday morning.
orangecountytribune.com

The election’s not over, but ….

As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat

A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
PASADENA, CA

