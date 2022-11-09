Maybe the only good thing that came out of the pandemic was that all voters were given mail-in ballots to cast, and that has continued into the 2022 election. And with all good things, there is usually sometimes a bad side effect, and that is with about 65% of ballots being mailed instead of being cast at polling places the day of the election, it takes time for the votes to come in and be counted.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO