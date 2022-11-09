Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Next Batch of Election Results Unexpectedly Early, Set to Come Out Today
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced on Thursday that the next batch of election results will be released today. “Today’s update will include Vote by Mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day.”. Originally the results were scheduled to be released on Friday. Only...
signalscv.com
Incumbents led in polls in Thursday election results
Incumbents in the race for Santa Clarita City Council and the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board continued to lead the polls in Thursday afternoon’s unexpected release of updated election results. In addition, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who already announced victory in his race...
myburbank.com
Election Results Still too Early to Call in Burbank Races
Maybe the only good thing that came out of the pandemic was that all voters were given mail-in ballots to cast, and that has continued into the 2022 election. And with all good things, there is usually sometimes a bad side effect, and that is with about 65% of ballots being mailed instead of being cast at polling places the day of the election, it takes time for the votes to come in and be counted.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
spectrumnews1.com
With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate
On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Results Update
Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats did not change much Thursday after the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing. Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County […]
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
Laist.com
The Election Results, So Far, Are In.
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
pasadenanow.com
LA County Registrar: Last-Minute Ballot Dropoffs Extend Vote-Counting Process
With several critical races from Tuesday’s election still undecided and resolution possibly days or weeks away, Los Angeles County officials said Wednesday the extended timeline is necessary due to the standard surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day. Following the release of the semi-official vote tally early...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
pasadenanow.com
Next Election Results Due Out on Friday
According to a statement by the LA County Registrar’s office the next election results will be posted on Friday, Nov. 11. “After Election Day there are still many outstanding ballots to be processed and counted in the Official Election Canvass,” Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said as he announced the semi-final results Wednesday morning.
orangecountytribune.com
The election’s not over, but ….
As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
pasadenanow.com
Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat
A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
California Live Election Results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
The polls have closed and we're bringing you the latest results from Los Angeles and around the country.
Comments / 0