Raleigh, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: Boston College vs. No. 16 NC State 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Today is the day, Wolfpack fans. After the return by several seniors this season, today is their final day in Carter-Finley Stadium against a desperate Boston College program hungry for a win. NC State will honor 30 players on Saturday afternoon prior to the game -- so...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina

A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Victory Reminds Armando Bacot About Dirty Work

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot still wasn’t satisfied after North Carolina’s resounding finish Friday night, as he took inventory of the top-ranked Tar Heels’ sweeping turnaround and their 102-86 victory over College of Charleston at the Smith Center. But at least the star power forward...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: Pack's strong start, late punch downs Camels

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State struggled to stop Campbell throughout the night, but got massive production from its lead guards to pull out a 73-67 win and move to 2-0 on the season. The Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner show continued to carry the Wolfpack as they both took over at different points in the game while Jack Clark did it all to clinch the game for the Pack.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Charleston: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina woke up on both ends of the floor on the way to a 102-86 win over College of Charleston on Friday night at the Smith Center. Armando Bacot came to life in the second half. The big man poured in all but one of his 28 points after halftime. Caleb Love put 25 points, six assists and a career-high nine rebounds. Leaky Black had a perfect 6-for-6 game from the field and finished with 15 points. Black’s 10 points paced the Tar Heels during the first half, but the Cougars were up 50-43 at halftime.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on Campbell victory: 'It was a gritty win for us'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State had a late surge to push past Campbell by a final of 73-67 on Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Wolfpack got strong efforts from both Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner -- who combined for 36 points -- with Jack Clark also having a near double-double with 10 points while leading State with nine rebounds and four steals.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Charleston Photos: Second-Half Explosion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina responded to a sub par start by exploding for a 59-point second half to complete a 102-86 win over College of Charleston. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins captured the action from his floor seat on Friday night ...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” explained Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Identical twins share strong bond in Moore County

Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives. Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives.
WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

