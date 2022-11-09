Read full article on original website
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-Georgia press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following an 81-71 victory over Georgia Friday night at Joel Coliseum. Here's the bulk of that press.
How to Watch: Boston College vs. No. 16 NC State 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Today is the day, Wolfpack fans. After the return by several seniors this season, today is their final day in Carter-Finley Stadium against a desperate Boston College program hungry for a win. NC State will honor 30 players on Saturday afternoon prior to the game -- so...
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
UNC Victory Reminds Armando Bacot About Dirty Work
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot still wasn’t satisfied after North Carolina’s resounding finish Friday night, as he took inventory of the top-ranked Tar Heels’ sweeping turnaround and their 102-86 victory over College of Charleston at the Smith Center. But at least the star power forward...
Postgame Takeaways: Pack's strong start, late punch downs Camels
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State struggled to stop Campbell throughout the night, but got massive production from its lead guards to pull out a 73-67 win and move to 2-0 on the season. The Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner show continued to carry the Wolfpack as they both took over at different points in the game while Jack Clark did it all to clinch the game for the Pack.
UNC-Charleston: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina woke up on both ends of the floor on the way to a 102-86 win over College of Charleston on Friday night at the Smith Center. Armando Bacot came to life in the second half. The big man poured in all but one of his 28 points after halftime. Caleb Love put 25 points, six assists and a career-high nine rebounds. Leaky Black had a perfect 6-for-6 game from the field and finished with 15 points. Black’s 10 points paced the Tar Heels during the first half, but the Cougars were up 50-43 at halftime.
Kevin Keatts on Campbell victory: 'It was a gritty win for us'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State had a late surge to push past Campbell by a final of 73-67 on Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Wolfpack got strong efforts from both Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner -- who combined for 36 points -- with Jack Clark also having a near double-double with 10 points while leading State with nine rebounds and four steals.
UNC-Charleston Photos: Second-Half Explosion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina responded to a sub par start by exploding for a 59-point second half to complete a 102-86 win over College of Charleston. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins captured the action from his floor seat on Friday night ...
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” explained Rob […]
WRAL
Identical twins share strong bond in Moore County
Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives. Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives.
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Wake County Sheriff-elect Willie Rowe outlines top priorities in new role
Wake County Sheriff-elect Willie Rowe laid out his key priorities and at the top of his list is addressing staffing within the sheriff's office.
Cumberland County to decide 8 major races in 2022 North Carolina midterm election
A sheriff, three school board members and four commissioners are all up for a vote in the 2022 North Carolina midterm election.
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
Higher than normal levels of CO2 detected in classrooms, Wake County parents want answers
A group of Wake county parents want to know after they say they didn't get answers from the district so they're taking matters into their own hands.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
