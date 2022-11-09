CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina woke up on both ends of the floor on the way to a 102-86 win over College of Charleston on Friday night at the Smith Center. Armando Bacot came to life in the second half. The big man poured in all but one of his 28 points after halftime. Caleb Love put 25 points, six assists and a career-high nine rebounds. Leaky Black had a perfect 6-for-6 game from the field and finished with 15 points. Black’s 10 points paced the Tar Heels during the first half, but the Cougars were up 50-43 at halftime.

