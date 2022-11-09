ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry Among Stars Caught up in Crypto Drama

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiEUl_0j409DLf00

Sports teams welcomed the multi-million dollar partnerships in 2021 from cryptocurrency companies like FTX, an exchange to trade digital assets.

The abrupt downfall and the pending acquisition of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, by Binance on Nov. 8, leaves the future of those partnerships up in the air.

Investors have often been wary of companies purchasing naming rights to stadiums because of the large investment. Many of those those deals involving naming rights appear to be cursed and the companies who spent hundreds of millions of dollars wind up filing for bankruptcy protection later on.

Miami Heat Home Changed to FTX Arena

In 2021, FTX agreed to a 19-year deal to pay $135 million to change the name of the home of the NBA's Miami Heat to FTX Arena. It had been named the American Airlines Arena since 1999 after it opened.

Crypto.com agreed in 2021 to a 20-year deal to commit $700 million to rename the former Staples Center, home of the L.A. Lakers, another NBA team.

Both deals were concluded before the crypto winter, the bear market in virtual currencies that wiped out billions of dollars in valuation.

Major League Baseball Partnership

FTX, which was founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, invested and partnered with various sports teams, including Major League Baseball (MLB), only two years later, spending millions of dollars.

In June 2021, MLB, which includes the 30 baseball teams in the U.S., chose FTX as its official cryptocurrency exchange brand in a five-year deal.

Ohtani Received Stake in FTX

Bankman-Fried's sponsorship of major sports teams and athletes includes Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani, a double threat superstar as a pitcher and a hitter. He was chosen as FTX's global ambassador last November. He received a stake in the company in return, the founder told CNN.

Ohtani's compensation was paid by an undisclosed amount of equity in FTX and in cryptocurrency.

“He’s obviously one of the most electric players in all of sports right now,” Bankman-Fried, whose net worth was valued at $26.5 billion by Forbes in November 2021, told CNN. Bankman-Fried's net worth was $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However it has been badly hit by the events of the past 24 hours.

FTX also got involved in the world of auto racing by serving as the first cryptocurrency exchange partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The partnership included motorsport fans being able to trade crypto through the FTX app, buy sell and create NFTs using the FTX NFT marketplace and pay for daily purchases with crypto through FTX Pay.

The partnership allowed FTX to feature its logo both the Formula One cars and the drivers' racing suits and attire.

Part of the FTX branding was unveiled during the last Russian Grand Prix. Formula One has cancelled future races in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Curry, Brady, Bündchen Signed Deals

Basketball star Stephen Curry also signed a partnership with FTX in September 2021, which was his first investment in the crypto industry.

Curry, who plans for the Golden State Warriors, tweeted about the deal, stating "Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice??'

Curry’s foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., also partnered with the exchange on charitable initiatives.

Football superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen also have an equity stake in FTX and served as for FTX.

The equity stake was not disclosed, but FTX said they would receive an unspecified amount and type of crypto.

In August 2021, the Cal Golden Bears signed a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with FTX.

Bankman-Fried's Other Investments

Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares tumbled on Nov. 8, falling by as much as 15.54% in mid-day trading to $10.22 a share as Binance, the crypto behemoth, said it would acquire FTX, which was once its rival due to a "liquidity crunch."

The pending deal whose terms were not disclosed surprised investors since Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Bankman-Fried fought for several months on social media, including a major clash this week.

“To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX and help cover the liquidity crunch," Zhao said in a tweet. "We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.”

Bankman-Fried recently concluded a deal with Anthony Scaramucci, who was ever-so-briefly White House director of communications under former president Donald Trump. FTX Ventures will acquire 30% of Skybridge Capital, the alternative investment company founded by Scaramucci, aka "The Mooch."

Venture capital firms made large investments into FTX in 2021 with Sequoia providing $420 million in a round that that boosted the exchange's valuation to $25 billion in October 2021. A consortium with Paradigm invested $400 million in January 2022, bringing the valuation to a massive $32 billion.

The first investor that funded FTX was Binance, the largest global crypto exchange, but the relationship between the two companies crumbled as FTX gained popularity and fans.

Comments / 8

Related
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news

It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
RadarOnline

Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach

Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
BOSTON, MA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Al Sharpton Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has received a ton of criticism over the past week for sharing a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on social media. The film features language that is "untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion." The Nets ultimately suspended Irving...
IRVING, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman dies – dead at 66

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman has died at the age of 66, the sports world learned on Wednesday. Hickman was well known for his hosting stints on various cable as well as local channels. He was one of the original four anchors for CNN’s sports department, along with Nick Charles, Van Earl Wright and Jerome Jurenovich. Hickman and Charles were well known for co-hosting “CNN Sports Tonight.”
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Isiah Thomas' Message For Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas isn't letting anything go when it comes to his "beef" with Michael Jordan. This is a feud that started in the early 90s and it's continued on into 2022. Thomas isn't happy with Jordan after the way he was portrayed by him in ESPN's documentary titled "The Last Dance."
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
90K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy