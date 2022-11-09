ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

ELECTION RESULTS: Mortenson wins Rice County Attorney race

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Assistant County Attorney Brian Mortenson has unseated his boss, winning just barely over 50% of the votes.

County attorney was the closest race in Rice County. Mortenson received 12,366 votes. John Fossum received 12,248 votes.

“Rice County, I promise to serve you with honesty, integrity and respect,” Mortenson said in a statement. “Thank you for your support, your time and resources and your trust. … Now we get to work.”

Mortenson has been an assistant county attorney since 2016. Before that he was a prosecutor in Florida.

On the campaign trail, he said his priorities include ensuring jail sentences for violent offenders are strict, and staff at the attorney’s office are well trained.

Fossum has been county attorney for eight years. He said his priorities include helping those with drug addiction to seek other means of rehabilitation that don’t include jail time.

Although the race was tipping in Fossum’s favor as the results began to come in, things stayed within just a few percentage points for most of Tuesday night. After the final few precincts reported their votes, the scales tipped again, this time for Mortenson.

“While the outcome wasn’t what we hoped, we ran a positive, inclusive campaign that emphasized dedication, respect and love of the law and this county,” Fossum said in a statement. “Eight years ago I made myself a promise that if I did my best, tried to do the right thing, and still lost, I would walk away proud of my time in office. I will return to private life proud of what we attempted and what we accomplished.”

Fossum conceded the race on Wednesday morning, noting that the margin was too large to trigger an automatic recount.

