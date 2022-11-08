ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, NE

Mr. Goodfellow: Security National Bank

ABOUT THE DONOR: Chartered in 1884, Security National Bank is the largest and most established locally-owned bank in Sioux City. The bank’s employees stand for excellent service and care about doing what’s right, because they believe “Everything Matters” — from someone’s everyday habits, to their goals and dreams, to the legacy they build and pass along. SNB is a full-service financial institution, here to help with every step.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Bulletin Board

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
LETTER: Why ask working class to pay for student loans?

In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my college tuition or room and board, I applied for a low-interest government loan. In 1977, I graduated with a four-year college degree and became...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two literary awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a religious work of nonfiction by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Radio. "Grace Abounding," a sequel to Young's novel "The Daze of Grace" (a previous Firebird Book Award winner), won in the Christian fiction category. "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy" won in the religious/nonfiction category.
LAWTON, IA
Interpretive Center hosting ornament decorating program

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be hosting “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ornaments will be available for children to decorate, including one to hang on the Center’s community tree. Registration...
SIOUX CITY, IA
LETTER: Consider another side of climate change debate

The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein is the most frequent author of these climate change articles. The folks of the climate change cabal claim that ‘the science is settled’ on climate change. Science always progresses when...
Meetings, Events

Lions Club meetings are first and third Mondays of each month, excluding holidays, at 12 p.m. at Active Generations located at 313 Cook St Sioux City. If interested in a strong service club helping sight and hearing impaired individuals we are the people to join with. Dakota County Historical Society...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million

DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $514,500

Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This 2,100 square foot Farmhouse Two-Story features open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry, half-bath with drop-zone, and spacious primary bedroom suite. The second-floor features two bedrooms (one with attached en suite), large storage room, and spacious loft area with plenty of room for the kids! The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious front porch, hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City North's Molly Sek looks forward to girls wrestling season

North junior Somally (Molly) Sek, talks about being part of a the North High School girls wrestling team. This year marks the first year that girls wrestling is being sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. North will host the first-ever Missouri River Activities Conference girls wrestling tournament next Thursday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
2022 Tour of Homes showcases 5 Whispering Creek homes

SIOUX CITY — After featuring rooms at The Warrior Hotel and downtown flats, the Holiday Tour of Homes returns to single-family houses in 2022. The annual fundraiser, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, runs from Thursday through Saturday. Five professionally decorated homes in Whispering Creek will be showcased on the tour.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Grundy Center slingshots past Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

Grundy Center fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Moville Woodbury Central during a 49-20 decision in Iowa high school football action on November 10. Moville Woodbury Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Grundy Center as the first quarter ended.
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
REVIEW: Musicians packed onto stage create stirring Mahler's Resurrection

Nearly every inch of the Orpheum Theatre stage was filled with musicians Saturday night. When that wasn’t enough, the horns and trumpets moved into the balcony. Others performed backstage and, if we’d checked, probably a few more were on Pierce Street. A massive undertaking, Gustav Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony...

