Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Kiwetinohk reports 2022 third quarter financial and operating results and operations update
CALGARY, AB – Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) today announced its third quarter 2022 results, provided initial November well results and updated its Green Energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project inventory. Upstream. Six new wells completed and put onstream since the end of the third quarter.
energynow.ca
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022
St. Albert, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the “Company” or “Enterprise“), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results. Three months. Sept 30, 2022...
energynow.ca
TC Energy to put $5 billion in assets on the block to cut debt
(Bloomberg) —TC Energy Corp. plans to sell C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) of assets next year as the Canadian pipeline operator works to reduce its debt and fund projects.The company will focus on the divestment of non-core and minority-owned assets and will consider greenhouse gas emissions when determining which assets are sold, Chief Executive Officer Francois L Poirier said Wednesday on TC’s third-quarter earnings conference call.
energynow.ca
Pathways Alliance focuses on suite of technologies to advance net zero plan
CALGARY, Alberta – The Pathways Alliance, representing Canada’s largest oil sands producers, has released additional details on plans to progress innovative technologies to reduce emissions, as part of its unprecedented multi-phased plan to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050. The list of technologies underscores the Alliance’s...
energynow.ca
Enbridge Gas partners with EQT Corporation to purchase and deliver responsibly sourced natural gas
Enbridge Gas is committed to a sustainable energy future and is equally committed to getting there in the most responsible way possible. The natural gas currently purchased by Enbridge Gas, must meet strict industry-wide criteria for quality, and the addition of RSG exceeds the current standards to ensure sustainability across the entire value chain. The RSG process includes independent, third-party certification, and the natural gas is produced under specified best practices that aim to minimize environmental and community impacts.
energynow.ca
Pathways president says industry will be judged on whether it accomplishes its goals
CALGARY — Not that many years ago, the idea of showcasing the Canadian oilsands at an international summit on climate change would have been laughable. It is just three years since green energy think-tank the Pembina Institute declared the oilsands as on a “collision course” with this country’s climate goals, and fewer than six years since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked fury in Alberta by commenting in a public forum that the province’s oilsands industry needs to be “phased out” as part of Canada’s transition off fossil fuels.
energynow.ca
Schachter’s Eye on Energy: Crude Oil Falls US$6/b Over The Week As Big Outbreak Of Covid In China Locks More Of Country Down.
Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
energynow.ca
Explainer: Under Pressure: What’s Weighing on Canadian Heavy Crude?
WCS for delivery at the Hardisty, Alberta, hub is trading close to $30 a barrel under WTI, having averaged $16.67 a barrel below WTI for the first three quarters of 2022. A number of factors are to blame. For much of 2022, the United States has been releasing barrels from...
energynow.ca
‘It’s How a Fox Would Design a Henhouse’: Alberta Rural Leaders on Oil Well Cleanup Plan
EDMONTON — The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse. Paul McLauchlin also says the proposed RStar program would have such profound implications...
energynow.ca
A Matter of Fact: The UN’s net zero requirements are unrealistic and would damage energy security
The United Nations has released what it hopes will become legally enforceable guidelines to determine the credibility of an organization’s plans to achieve net zero emissions. The problem is that these recommendations are unrealistic and would guarantee less energy security in the future. The world needs to reduce emissions, but people still need reliable, affordable energy supply.
energynow.ca
Competition Bureau investing Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association after allegations about misleading claims about natural gas. The inquiry follows a complaint by a group supported by the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment alleging the CGA’s representations of natural gas as clean are false and misleading.
energynow.ca
Oil Drops With China Demand Worries Lingering and Dollar Gaining
Oil dipped ahead of US inflation figures that will provide clues about the prospects for the world’s largest economy, while China’s Covid Zero policy continues to weigh on the demand outlook.West Texas Intermediate slipped near $85 a barrel, pressured by a stronger greenback, making commodities price in the currency less attractive. China’s top leaders reiterated the need to stick to the nation’s Covid Zero policy, while urging more targeting measures to fight the virus. The country is now adding curbs in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou,.
energynow.ca
Trudeau’s carbon tax punishes us for heating our homes
This article was originally published in the Toronto Sun newspaper chain. It is now available for reprint. Winter is coming and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is punishing Canadians for heating their homes. The carbon tax hits the essential needs of our daily lives hard. It increases the...
energynow.ca
Don’t be Fooled by ‘Per-Capita Emissions’ Metrics – Fraser Institute
Once again, Canada is being portrayed as an environmental laggard, and by implication, Canadians are being portrayed as morally dubious. Even the prime minister receives a drubbing. Why? Because declines in per-capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are not keeping pace with Canada’s peers in the G7. In Bloomberg, reporters...
energynow.ca
Canadian Natural Gas Producer Targets Net Zero by 2025 Using CCS Technology
Advances in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology are expected to help a Canadian natural gas producer reach net zero emissions by 2025. Advantage Energy has been operating CCS at its Glacier gas plant near Grande Prairie, Alberta since 2011. Now the next generation of the technology, known as modular carbon capture and storage (MCCS), is up and running.
energynow.ca
Saudi Oil Chief Says OPEC+ Will Stay Cautious on Production
(Bloomberg) Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said OPEC+ will remain cautious on oil production, weeks after the group angered the US by lowering output.The 23-nation alliance, led by Riyadh and Russia, is set to meet on Dec. 4 to decide whether to cut production again, keep it stable or reverse course and pump more. Members are looking at the state of the global economy and seeing plenty of “uncertainties,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.
energynow.ca
Plans for world’s northernmost oilfield in doubt as costs soar
OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Soaring costs and supply chain bottlenecks have put a question mark over plans for what would be the world’s most northern oilfield in production, with Norway’s Equinor (EQNR.OL) and its partners postponing a decision on the Arctic project. Environmental campaigners celebrated on...
energynow.ca
Heavy Crude Discount Widens Further
WCS heavy blend crude for December delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $29.40 a barrel under WTI, according to NE2 Inc, having traded at $29.00 a barrel under WTI on Tuesday. The WCS discount widened sharply in October and remains significantly deeper than earlier in the year. The weakness is...
Comments / 0