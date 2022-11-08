Read full article on original website
Related
altoday.com
Tommy Tuberville honors veterans
In recognition of Veterans Day, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville honored seven veterans from across Alabama that the Senator recognized by telling their stories of service, sacrifice, and contribution to their communities. Tuberville highlighted the service and sacrifice of seven veterans from Alabama. These are Sergeant Chris Amacker from Slapout, Officer...
altoday.com
Jim Zeigler: Veterans Day started in Alabama by an Alabama vet 75 years ago
75 years ago, it all started in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1947, the first Veterans Day was celebrated only in Alabama, but the idea was so good and so needed that it spread nationally. Raymond Weeks was a Birmingham native and veteran of World War II. He came up with the...
