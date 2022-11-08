Read full article on original website
Related
kksa-am.com
ASU Names R.A.M. Veteran of the Year
Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime. supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022. Remembering Angelo’s Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year. during ASU’s annual Veterans Day Luncheon today. A West. Texas native, Mayer attended ASU when it was still San Angelo. College...
kksa-am.com
ASU Graduating Senior Art Exhibits
Angelo State University will present three free public exhibits. of artworks created by graduating senior art students beginning. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building. The first exhibit will be on display Nov. 14-18, The second exhibit. will be on display Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, The...
Comments / 0