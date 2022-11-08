ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

ASU Names R.A.M. Veteran of the Year

Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime. supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022. Remembering Angelo’s Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year. during ASU’s annual Veterans Day Luncheon today. A West. Texas native, Mayer attended ASU when it was still San Angelo. College...
ASU Graduating Senior Art Exhibits

Angelo State University will present three free public exhibits. of artworks created by graduating senior art students beginning. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building. The first exhibit will be on display Nov. 14-18, The second exhibit. will be on display Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, The...
