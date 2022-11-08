Read full article on original website
Dow plummets nearly 650 points following midterm election results. With market volatility top of mind in 2022, we asked 5 financial advisers: What are you doing with your own money right now?
Inflation still sits near a 40-year high, the Fed recently raised rates another 75 bps with Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting “ongoing increases” ahead, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average just shed more than 646 points today as investors react to the midterm election results. So, is it really any wonder financial pros say a recession is imminent (recent Bloomberg Economics projections, for example, called for a 100% chance of a downturn by October 2023)? Even a balanced approach has reported losses, with the 60/40 portfolio notching its worst performance in nearly 100 years. So we asked financial advisers: In this tumultuous economic climate, what are you doing with your own money for the remainder of the year? (Looking for a new financial adviser? This tool can help match you with an adviser who might meet your needs.)
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020
U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
IRS asks Supreme Court not to block Congress from getting Trump's tax records
The IRS and the Treasury Department urged the Supreme Court to not block an order that federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump be given to a congressional committee. The IRS and Treasury in a legal brief said Trump's emergency request for the delay "cannot satisfy the demanding...
GOP Senators Urge Leadership Vote Delay as Midterms Roil Party
(Bloomberg) -- A growing number of Republican senators are calling for delaying next week’s party leadership elections after the GOP’s unexpectedly poor showing in the congressional midterms. Most Read from Bloomberg. “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to...
U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
Trump news live: Trump destroyed by his favourite newspaper as midterm meltdown sees GOP flee to DeSantis
LIVE – Updated at 21:03. Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.
Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week
Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
Ukraine Latest: New US Arms Package Valued at Up to $400 Million
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is sending an additional weapons package to Ukraine that includes Avenger anti-aircraft systems made by Boeing Co., National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. The Pentagon said the weapons, drawn from US stocks, are valued at as much as $400 million. Most Read from Bloomberg. Meta...
Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on McCarthy Speakership
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday pumped the brakes on boosting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to a House Speakership, arguing Republicans should not move ahead “so fast” on the proposition. Biggs told conservative streaming program “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson” that McCarthy taking the top spot in...
