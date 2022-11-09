Read full article on original website
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
alaskafish.news
Alaska’s statewide 2022 salmon harvest had lower harvest, higher value
Alaska’s 2022 statewide salmon harvest came in almost exactly as predicted and while the catch was down 31% from the previous year, the dock side value increased by nearly 12% to $720.4 million. A preliminary wrap up of the 2022 season by the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game...
alaskasnewssource.com
Difficult travel possible across parts of Southcentral into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While parts of the state continue to cool off, Southcentral Alaska is seeing the thermostat steadily rising. Daily highs have been hovering near freezing, leading to slick roads and a wintry mix across some areas in the region. We’ll once again see another day where light snow and warm temperatures slowly move inland.
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low test scores plague Alaska schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from a spring 2022 assessment shows that Alaska students are falling under grade-level proficiencies in math, science and English. These latest test scores continue to show a trend of low test scores across the state. According to the Department of Education and Early Development,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
kfsk.org
Alaska’s salmon worth $720.4 million this year
It looks like Alaska’s commercial salmon industry is pulling itself out of a pandemic rut. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its preliminary statewide summary for the year Nov. 10. The harvests for all five salmon species in all fisheries equaled $720.4 million. That’s $76.5 million more than last year and $425.2 million more than two years ago.
kdlg.org
Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race
Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 217,000 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, with all but two physical polling precincts reporting. Precincts in Chevak and Gambell remain outstanding. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look at election results and ponder policies, politics and personalities in coalition discussions
Alaska lawmakers are starting to think about picking teams, in a way, as early election results show who won their races, who’s likely to win and how like-minded legislators might form groups to advance their agendas. With nearly every seat in the Alaska Legislature up for election this year,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
(Alaska Beacon) - Ranked choice voting results may add to the Republican lead, with implications for House leadership. Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place.
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
kmxt.org
Alaska votes: Midterm election results from NPR
The first Alaska election results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but most races are not expected to be resolved on Election Night. The race will not be finalized until ranked choice votes are tabulated on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
kbbi.org
Incumbents Sarah Vance and Gary Stevens hold significant leads in south Peninsula races
With over 96 percent of all precincts reporting statewide, Republican candidates Justin Ruffridge, of Soldotna, and Jesse Bjorkman, of Nikiski, are leading by a few hundred votes in their State House District 7 and State Senate District D races, respectively, while Republican incumbents are leading in races on the southern Kenai Peninsula.
kcaw.org
As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature
With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
alaskasnewssource.com
One of the last known Holocaust survivors in Alaska dies at 93
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of the last known Holocaust survivors living in Alaska passed away last Thursday. On Sunday, Fred Mane was buried in Anchorage at a service attended by family and friends. Mane’s life is a fascinating story, but it is one that he was afraid to tell people for a long time.
