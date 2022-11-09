ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.

