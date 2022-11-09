Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
World Series champ Astros, GM James Click part ways
HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Astros are in search of a new general manager after owner Jim Crane announced Friday that James Click wouldn’t return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in...
MLB
Giants a free-agent force? 'Nobody ... out of our capability'
The Giants haven’t been huge players in free agency in recent years, but they’re widely expected to shop at the top of the market this offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2022, the Giants will have the flexibility to pursue every option to improve their roster. They’ve already been prominently linked to star slugger Aaron Judge, an American League MVP finalist who crushed 62 home runs for the Yankees this year.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Here's how Reds are approaching offseason needs
Despite the Reds’ situation as a rebuilding club, general manager Nick Krall has remained engaged in talks about potential moves for this offseason this week during the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas. Without specifying a payroll figure for 2023, Krall said there was some financial flexibility to make...
MLB
Who are Braves' SS options this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment. But despite what happened to Freddie Freeman last year, I’m still thinking free agent Dansby Swanson ends up staying with the Braves.
MLB
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
MLB
How Mariners can make impact additions this offseason
SEATTLE -- Free agency began on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, meaning that the Mariners are open for business, and it’s a perfect time for a state of the roster update before things really get moving. What kind of help do the Mariners need? Will they be active in...
MLB
9 bold predictions for this Hot Stove season
Fair warning that we are swinging for the fences with what follows. These are not safe selections, this is not cautious conjecture. We’re not here to tell you what is most likely to happen in this Hot Stove season; we are here to put out preposterous-but-plausible picks for where some of the biggest names in baseball might wind up this winter.
MLB
Here's the best trade chip for every team
The Hot Stove will be burning with free-agent talk all winter, but general managers will also turn to the trade market as they attempt to tweak their rosters for 2023. The objectives of these executives will differ; some will look to shed payroll, while others will seek answers to their club’s problem areas. Either way, the end result will be some deals that help reshape the baseball landscape.
MLB
Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
MLB
Mariners' Macko perfect to help send Peoria to play-in game
MESA, Ariz. -- The Peoria Javelinas didn't have to be perfect to wrap up the final playoff berth in the Arizona Fall League. But they nearly were. The Javelinas got within two outs of a seven-inning perfect game against the Mesa Solar Sox on Thursday before second baseman Zack Gelof (Athletics No. 3, MLB No. 94) lined a 98-mph fastball from right-hander Amos Willingham (Nationals) into the left-center gap for a double.
MLB
Cubs extend qualifying offer to Contreras
CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras is facing free agency after exiting Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization. The Cubs have now formally offered a scenario in which the All-Star catcher can stay for at least one more season. On Thursday, the Cubs took the expected step of extending Contreras...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Silver Slugger winners
Major League Baseball honored the top hitters from the 2022 season on Thursday night when the Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners were announced on MLB Network. Silver Slugger Awards, which are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, are given to the top offensive player at each position in each league. That includes three outfielders (regardless of specific position) in each league and, for the first time, one utility player in each league.
MLB
Mets pick up Carrasco's 2023 option
NEW YORK -- The Mets looked inward in their search for rotation depth on Thursday, exercising the $14 million club option on Carlos Carrasco’s contract for the 2023 season. Although Carrasco is coming off a relative down year in which he produced a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts, he still managed to finish third on the team with 152 innings. That alone gave the Mets significant reason to bring back Carrasco, considering their lack of starting pitching depth entering the offseason. The team’s current rotation consists of Max Scherzer, Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill, with others expected to join that group through free agency or trades.
MLB
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
MLB
Watch Surprise, Glendale in AFL Championship game
(CIN, CWS, LAD, MIL, MIN vs. HOU, KC, PHI, PIT, TEX) After five and a half weeks of regular-season action and a thrilling semifinal play-in game on Friday, the stage is set for the Desert Dogs and Saguaros in the winner-take-all championship game. Glendale used big hits late in its...
MLB
Verlander a free agent after opting out of Astros deal
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on Thursday declined his $25 million option with the Astros for next season, making him a free agent at age 39. Verlander had a player option for 2023 that triggered when he surpassed 130 innings pitched in the regular season. Verlander, coming off one...
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
