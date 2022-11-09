Read full article on original website
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County: Local election results
MURFREESBORO — In the 2022 general election held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Pike County voters narrowly defeated the highly debated liquor referendum by six votes — 1,858 to 1,852. Other election results in the county in local races included:. Pike County Judge — Eddie Howard 2,615, Dewight Mack...
hopeprescott.com
Veterans Day Program at Old Hempstead County Courthouse
Despite the threat of rain, a good crowd turned out for the Veterans Day Program at the old Hempstead County Courthouse Friday. County Judge Jerry Crane emceed the event. Nathaniel Crane brought the prayer, Scout Troop 5 presented the colors,and Shelley Keith sang the National Anthem. Herbert Ross of American...
hopeprescott.com
Little done at QC meeting
PRESCOTT – November’s meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court got off to a flying stop. The meeting had been moved from Monday, after first being moved from the second Tuesday when it’s regularly held because of the election, to Wednesday. The move was also because of election preparations. However, not everyone was notified of the change.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County voters oppose three of four state constitutional amendments
Columbia County voters opposed three of the four constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s Arkansas general election ballot. Voters statewide turned down all four, according to about 85 percent of the precincts reporting to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Issue 1 would have given state legislators the same authority as the...
magnoliareporter.com
David Sisson wins Magnolia council race, Waldo and Emerson re-elect mayors, Emerson passes sales tax
Columbia County voters elected officials in towns and townships on Tuesday in the 2022 general election. Here are highlights in complete but unofficial returns. David Sisson beat Roderick C. Henderson for Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, 368-178. Sisson succeeds Larry Talley, who did not run for re-election. McNeil. Dana Burchfield...
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown re-elected
The numbers are in, and Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown will serve another term.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County farmer honored
MOULTRIE, GA – Three farmers from Delta region states were honored as state farmers of the year at the 2022 Sunbelt Expo held in Moultrie, Ga., in mid-October. The awards were sponsored by Swisher. One of those farmers is from Hempstead County. Chris Sweat, a fourth-generation farmer who grew...
ktoy1047.com
Midterm election results in for the Ark-La-Tex
In Texarkana, Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown has won his bid for re-election against opponent Tederal Jefferson. In Arkansas, Representative Bruce Westerman has won another term. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Governor of the Natural State, making her the first woman to hold the position. Senator John Boozman was re-elected as well.
hopeprescott.com
PPD hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Thursday’s Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce community coffee was hosted by the Prescott Police Department. There was plenty for everyone to enjoy snacking on, and, according to Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan, the reason for the coffee was to bring out the department so the community could get to know the officers and fellowship together. Jordan thanked those who showed for being there for the officers and department. She also introduced the new administrative assistant, Alicia Page, who will be replacing Tammie Rose. Rose was elected Nevada County Clerk in Tuesday’s General Election and will assume those duties on Jan. 1.
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
magnoliareporter.com
Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general
Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general. The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices. With 85 percent of precincts reporting,...
Veterans Day Parade And Downtown Live Going On This Weekend In Texarkana
Veteran's Day parade and great art events including Downtown Live are some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. This Veterans Day is full of stuff to do and great Veterans specials you can take advantage of. And of course, thank you to all of our veterans for your service.
KSLA
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district used Friday, Nov. 11 as an opportunity to stress the importance of Veterans Day with the help of what leaders say are modern day heroes. A sea of flags filled the hallways Friday morning at Genoa Central Elementary School as a group...
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
KTBS
Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction
NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
hopeprescott.com
PSD honors vets
PRESCOTT – Area veterans were honored by the Prescott School District Friday, with a celebration held in the Prescott High School Auditorium. This was followed by refreshments at the FCCLA building. Travion Dickens kicked things off by welcoming everyone, letting the audience know they were on hand to honor veterans, men and women who served with great distinction. He said these people can’t be thanked enough for what they’ve done.
