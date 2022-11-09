Mead sweeps Ridgeline in District 8 3A volleyball title match; Lewis and Clark survives in 4A

Read full article on original website
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams take title aspirations into first round of state
There were those across the state media landscape this season who predicted a down year for Greater Spokane League football. Yet here we are for the first round of state this weekend with one 4A, two 3A and one 2A team from the GSL qualified for the round of 16.
Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win
Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday's game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn't play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63. Drew Timme looked...
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
Recap and highlights: No. 2 Gonzaga comes back in second half, hangs on to win Armed Forces Classic over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO – Gonzaga trailed for most of the second half, struggling with foul trouble, turnovers and a poor shooting night. As he has been time and time before, Drew Timme was the difference. The All-American scored 14 second-half points to lift Gonzaga over Michigan State 64-63 on Friday in the Armed Forces Classic.
'It just brings out the best in you': Eastern Washington has chance to spoil Montana's playoff push
For those who played in them, the football games between Eastern Washington and Montana last season were certainly memorable. Efton Chism III, a sophomore now, called them “the two most favorite games I’ve played in.”. The first, a 34-28 Eagles victory on Oct. 2 in Cheney, was nationally...
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Spokane Public Schools shares high school play schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. - High school drama students in Spokane will have a busy next several weeks. Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has shared the upcoming schedule of plays throughout the district. Performances at some schools have already started. Following a preview performance for elementary students, Ferris High School staged “The Little...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet, this motto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. - A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the ceremony...
Lucky winner from Airway Heights takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
