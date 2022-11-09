ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wheresmine
3d ago

Republicans had several things against them, and the dems played them all out. Abortion issue was huge. They really played it well probably capturing the majority of women. The dems did a great job labeling every Republican running and republican voters as MAGA trumpsters. Those two issues alone swayed many races. Where I live, crime is out of control. January 1 most criminals will have no bail needed to be released from jail, taxes to be implemented. Also the worst credit in the country, second highest property taxes which Illinois May end up #1 soon, a governor who spent $152,000,000 of his own money to get elected. Think of this. So be it.

Jamie Carpenter
3d ago

republicans shouldnt run for another office until they fix their messaging. the fact dr oz loss to fetterman tells you that people vote democrat no matter what. lauren has almost lost twice and they cant seem to get over the hump to beat her and this goes for so many other elections. seriously stop running

