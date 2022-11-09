The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, in partnership with the City of Eureka, presents the Veterans Day Observance and Program on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Adorni Recreation Center (free). There will be music, posting of the colors and refreshments. Coast Guard Commander George R. Suchanek is the featured speaker. In Arcata, join the Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club on the plaza for the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. where veterans will be honored by the lowering of U.S. and P.O.W./M.I.A. flags and Taps will be played. A folded U.S. flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in 2016, will be presented to a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO