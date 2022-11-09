Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Updates Election Results, Adding 10K Ballots to
The Humboldt County Elections Office released its first post-election report this afternoon, adding more than 10,000 ballots to the ongoing tally. No races shifted with the additional tally, though some leads grew and others shrank. Most notably, Juan Pablo Cervantes, who ended Election Night with a slim lead over Tiffany Hunt Nielsen in the race to become Humboldt County's next clerk/recorder/registrar of voters, now leads commandingly with 54 percent of the vote.
North Coast Journal
Cervantes Holds Slim Lead, Bongio and Watson Voted Out
With city council seats open in Ferndale and Trinidad and everywhere between, Humboldt County voters hit the polls Tuesday, seemingly in relatively modest numbers, and much like the national results, there didn't seem to be any decisive waves to speak of. When the Humboldt County Elections Office released its final...
kymkemp.com
Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report
Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
North Coast Journal
Veterans Day Observances Tomorrow
The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, in partnership with the City of Eureka, presents the Veterans Day Observance and Program on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Adorni Recreation Center (free). There will be music, posting of the colors and refreshments. Coast Guard Commander George R. Suchanek is the featured speaker. In Arcata, join the Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club on the plaza for the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. where veterans will be honored by the lowering of U.S. and P.O.W./M.I.A. flags and Taps will be played. A folded U.S. flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in 2016, will be presented to a 99-year-old World War II veteran.
North Coast Journal
Johnson, Mobley and Conley Win in Fortuna
In the final Election Night report, Fortuna voters' preferences were clear. From a field of five candidates vying for three open seats on the city council, voters pushed incumbent Mike Johnson and challengers Kyle Conley and Christina "Kris" Mobley to victory. Johnson finished with 26 percent of the vote, followed by Mobley's 24 percent and Conley's 22 percent.
North Coast Journal
44th Annual Mushroom Fair this Sunday
Fungi fans, cap off your week with a trip to the 44th annual Mushroom Fair, Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($5, $1 kids 12-16, free for kids under 12). Find out who’s shroomin’ who with presentations and exhibits on 350 species, mushroom identification. You’ll learn which ones are edible and which ones are no-nos. You can even bring your own to have identified by the pros. And bring some moolah, too, so you can take home cool mushroom cultivation kits, books, art and T-shirts.
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc
Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Roads Urges Titlow Hill Road Drivers to Carry Chains
2 inches of new snow on Titlow Hill Road, road continues to stay open to towers. Everyone should carry chains.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
kymkemp.com
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Cal Poly Police Arrest One After High-Speed Chase, Crash Near the Sunset Offramp
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 9, 2022, at about 8:44 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of the 1800 block of 5th Street, in Eureka, observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed. The deputy...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
