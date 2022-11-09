ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor’s race

(The Center Square) – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be Nevada’s next governor. Democrat Steve Sisolak conceded the race to the Republican Lombardo Friday after ballot counts trickling out of Clark County showed he couldn’t close the 28,543-vote difference posted on Friday. “Obviously that is not...
NEVADA STATE
WUSA9

AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race

(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues

(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Tax credits for Illinois’ 'agritourism' businesses available

(The Center Square) – Farmers take in liability risks with agritourism. A new tax incentive program in Illinois may help mitigate those risks. From Christmas tree farms to zip lines to goat yoga, it’s all agritourism. Alas, there are inherent risks when members of the public set foot on working farms, said Raghela Scavuzza, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. Farmers need liability protection specifically for agritourism customers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Alaska's U.S. Senate seat will likely stay red; the question is who will win it

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still trailing another Republican in her bid for reelection, according to the latest results from the Alaska Division of Elections. This is the state's first election using ranked choice voting where voters pick their top candidates regardless of party. If no one wins 50% of the first-place vote in the first round of tabulations, the last place candidate is eliminated and his or her second place votes are tabulated. This continues until a candidate has more...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy