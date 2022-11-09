Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;
After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January...
Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor’s race
(The Center Square) – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be Nevada’s next governor. Democrat Steve Sisolak conceded the race to the Republican Lombardo Friday after ballot counts trickling out of Clark County showed he couldn’t close the 28,543-vote difference posted on Friday. “Obviously that is not...
Campaign begins to educate on responsible cannabis use in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – Connecticut has launched a new educational public campaign to promote responsible adult-use cannabis. As the state has legalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis for adults age 21 and over, Gov. Ned Lamont and the state’s Department of Consumer Protection are working in unison to encourage health and safety.
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
AP: Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland has voted to legalize marijuana, joining 19 states including Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press. The new change will go into effect beginning in July 2023, and those looking to indulge will have to be over the age of 21. The Maryland...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Mark Kelly wins reelection over Republican Masters in Arizona Senate race
(The Center Square) – Relying on mail-in ballots turned in on Election Day, Republican Blake Masters doesn’t appear to have enough momentum to catch Democrat Mark Kelly in their race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat. A Friday night release of ballots from Maricopa County election officials leaned in Kelly’s favor enough for multiple news outlets to call the race for the incumbent Democrat. “Thank you, Arizona,” was Kelly’s message shortly...
Pennsylvania state lawmaker won big in the midterm elections despite being dead
Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died last month at the age of 85, took more than 85% of the vote in Pennsylvania's 32nd Legislative District.
Parental rights advocates leading in several Virginia school board elections
(The Center Square) – Parental rights advocates are leading in several local school board elections in Virginia, although each of the localities are still counting votes to determine the final winner. Virginia Beach held six school board elections Tuesday and parental rights advocates are leading in four of those...
All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues
(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
Tax credits for Illinois’ 'agritourism' businesses available
(The Center Square) – Farmers take in liability risks with agritourism. A new tax incentive program in Illinois may help mitigate those risks. From Christmas tree farms to zip lines to goat yoga, it’s all agritourism. Alas, there are inherent risks when members of the public set foot on working farms, said Raghela Scavuzza, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. Farmers need liability protection specifically for agritourism customers.
Oklahoma senator wants to make time change a thing of the past
(The Center Square) - Fall back no more for the Sooner State?. Less than a week after Oklahomans set back their clocks an hour, Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, announced his plans to reintroduce a bill during Oklahoma's next legislative session that could set the state on Daylight Savings Time permanently.
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The criminal justice package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state's attorneys around Illinois who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
WXIA 11 Alive
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Alaska's U.S. Senate seat will likely stay red; the question is who will win it
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still trailing another Republican in her bid for reelection, according to the latest results from the Alaska Division of Elections. This is the state's first election using ranked choice voting where voters pick their top candidates regardless of party. If no one wins 50% of the first-place vote in the first round of tabulations, the last place candidate is eliminated and his or her second place votes are tabulated. This continues until a candidate has more...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Participation in local labor force has declined but has now stabilized
What’s at stake over a once obscure economic measure – the labor force participation rate? The quick answer: A lot for the current and future economy of the greater Tri-Cities. Machines and robots are replacing labor in some occupations. But growth of an economy still largely depends on...
