Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

PCC Trustees ‘Ectastic’ About Prospect of Measure PCC Passage

An improvement bond at Pasadena City College appears headed towards passage. According to updated election results issued late Friday which tallied a majority of votes cast, 54,031 or 68.24% of voters approved Measure PCC. A statement from PCC said that college trustees are “ecstatic” to see the passage of Measure...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: I Hate This Game!!!

Two kids are playing a game, you can choose which game it is. Kid A establishes a strong lead and is winning the game. Kid B does everything he can to catch up and win, but at some point his efforts become futile. So …. He kicks the board in...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

An Early Celebration of the Giving Season

The announcement of a $500,000 bequest to the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF) from the estate of former Councilmember John Kennedy was one of the highlights Thursday as the PCF held its 23rd Annual Local Heroes Celebration before a packed house at the University Club, capping off a fall season of giving for the PCF.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

School Board District 3 Seat Goes to Richardson Bailey Over Amsbry

Michelle Richardson Bailey maintained her sizable lead over challenger Pat Amsbry all election night to win the District 3 PUSD Board seat. Bailey earned 60.82% of the vote to Amsbry’s 39.18%. The race turned ugly over the last several months after Bailey said an Amsbry mailer contained racial undertones.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Women of Color Make Up Majority of New School Board

The next Pasadena School Board will be the most diverse in modern history, and a super majority of the members will be women of color. On Tuesday, Incumbents Michelle Richardson Bailey and Kim Kenne secured their seats in District 1 and District 3 respectively. At the same time, Patrice Marshall...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kenne Takes District 1 Seat in School Board Race

[Updated 3:50 a.m.] Kim Kenne has been re-elected to the Pasadena Unified School Board’s District 1 seat. Kenne garnered 54.22% of the vote, surpassing challenger Billy Malone’s 31.17%. Rita Miller, who withdrew from the race but too late for her name to be removed from ballots, got 14.61%.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate

On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Says Thank You to Veterans and Service Members

Hundreds gathered at Pasadena City Hall to recognize veterans for their service to the United States and the community in a dignified ceremony held on Friday, Nov. 11. The event was emceed by former Mayor Terry Tornek, a U.S. Army veteran. It began with opening remarks by Mayor Victor Gordo, who thanked past and current service members for their service.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Passage of Measure L Guarantees Library Funding

A Pasadena Public Library official told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that passage of Measure L guarantee services for years to come. “I am deeply grateful for Pasadena’s overwhelming support for its libraries. The passage of Measure L will secure funding of the library’s operating budget for the next 15 years protecting vital library services to the community at all our branch locations,” said Tim McDonald, Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tension Mounts, Measure H Organizers Remain Hopeful Rent Control Will Pass

While maintaining a slim lead in the election count, backers of Pasadena’s rent control Measure H remain hopeful the local initiative will pass. Final results were expected to be announced by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Loganty on Friday, but may be delayed by a surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LCUSD: School Meals at No Charge Continue with the Addition of Breakfast

La Cañada Unified School District (LCUSD) is pleased to announce that it will continue to offer all students a school lunch at no charge in the coming 2022-23 school year. In addition, all students are also eligible to receive a free breakfast. All students enrolled in the district are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge. No further action is necessary. Your children will be able to participate in this program without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood voters to decide on mayor, council and school board members

Inglewood voters will take to polls to decide the fate of our City as they decide whether to return the incumbents to their respective seats. The candidates up for Inglewood Unified School District are insignificant, in my opinion, because they do nothing to support residents who want to know what’s going on in the schools are more importantly use their voices to stop school closures.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's next City Controller

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA

