La Cañada Unified School District (LCUSD) is pleased to announce that it will continue to offer all students a school lunch at no charge in the coming 2022-23 school year. In addition, all students are also eligible to receive a free breakfast. All students enrolled in the district are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at no charge. No further action is necessary. Your children will be able to participate in this program without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

2 DAYS AGO