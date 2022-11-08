Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say Following West Virginia’s Big Upset Over Oklahoma
Morgantown, West Virginia – In what could have been Neal Brown’s last game as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers if the team lost today, backup quarterback Garrett Greene saved the day and potentially Brown’s job as well by beating the Oklahoma Sooners, 23-20. “Very...
voiceofmotown.com
Garrett Greene is Trust the Climb
After waiting three seasons, Garrett Greene finally got his chance today against Oklahoma. Coming off the bench, the Tallahassee native led the Mountaineers to their first victory over Oklahoma since 2008, 23-20. Greene, who finished the game with 138 passing yards and 118 rushing yards, had every opportunity to leave...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Oklahoma Gameday Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6) host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4) today at 12:00 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. The line is currently set at -7.5 for Oklahoma and the over/under is 66.5. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out:
voiceofmotown.com
I Feel Bad for JT Daniels
Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
voiceofmotown.com
Garrett Greene Leads Mountaineers to Win Over Oklahoma
Morgantown, West Virginia – Behind a sensational effort by backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced ineffective starter JT Daniels in the second half, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) for the first time since joining the Big 12 Conference, winning 23-20! Greene led...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN’s College GameDay Says Both Neal Brown and Shane Lyons’ Jobs in Trouble
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel reported that “Neal Brown’s job is in flux” and that no decision has been made on his future yet. “At 3-6 this season, a loss to Oklahoma today would mean 3 losing seasons...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Has Finally Found His Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s unclear whether the 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will be competitive in the Big 12 Conference or if it’s an NCAA Tournament team, but what’s certain is that this is a Bob Huggins’ team. This team is...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
voiceofmotown.com
Why I Believe Shane Lyons’ Days Are Numbered at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, the contract extension and raise that Shane Lyons, the director of athletics at West Virginia, gave to head coach Neal Brown following the 2020 season will haunt him forever. At the time, Brown was 11-11 and was coming off a...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Unveils Special Uniform for Oklahoma Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Mountaineers will be wearing their special blue helmets with the West Virginia state outline, and the American Flag filled in the outline. Along with that, West Virginia will...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win
Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Loses 2023 Commit
Jordan Louie, a 2023 three-star running back from Norcross, Georgia, has de-committed from West Virginia, according to Rivals’ Trent Smallwood, who broke the news a short time ago. Louie has also garnered interest from schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Maryland. He will be taking a visit to UNC...
voiceofmotown.com
Huge News for Pat McAfee and His Wife
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia kicker/punter turned media personality Pat McAfee received some very big news recently! According to his wife Samantha’s Twitter, McAfee is going to be a father. In a statement, Samantha McAfee revealed that their baby will be due in May 2023. “For...
Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman
INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
WDTV
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
Comments / 0