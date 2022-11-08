ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Garrett Greene is Trust the Climb

After waiting three seasons, Garrett Greene finally got his chance today against Oklahoma. Coming off the bench, the Tallahassee native led the Mountaineers to their first victory over Oklahoma since 2008, 23-20. Greene, who finished the game with 138 passing yards and 118 rushing yards, had every opportunity to leave...
West Virginia Oklahoma Gameday Predictions

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6) host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4) today at 12:00 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. The line is currently set at -7.5 for Oklahoma and the over/under is 66.5. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out:
I Feel Bad for JT Daniels

Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
Garrett Greene Leads Mountaineers to Win Over Oklahoma

Morgantown, West Virginia – Behind a sensational effort by backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced ineffective starter JT Daniels in the second half, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) for the first time since joining the Big 12 Conference, winning 23-20! Greene led...
Bob Huggins Has Finally Found His Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s unclear whether the 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team will be competitive in the Big 12 Conference or if it’s an NCAA Tournament team, but what’s certain is that this is a Bob Huggins’ team. This team is...
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits

Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Why I Believe Shane Lyons’ Days Are Numbered at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, the contract extension and raise that Shane Lyons, the director of athletics at West Virginia, gave to head coach Neal Brown following the 2020 season will haunt him forever. At the time, Brown was 11-11 and was coming off a...
WVU Unveils Special Uniform for Oklahoma Game

Moments ago, the WVU Football team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the Mountaineers will be wearing their special blue helmets with the West Virginia state outline, and the American Flag filled in the outline. Along with that, West Virginia will...
WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win

Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
WVU Loses 2023 Commit

Jordan Louie, a 2023 three-star running back from Norcross, Georgia, has de-committed from West Virginia, according to Rivals’ Trent Smallwood, who broke the news a short time ago. Louie has also garnered interest from schools like Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Maryland. He will be taking a visit to UNC...
Huge News for Pat McAfee and His Wife

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia kicker/punter turned media personality Pat McAfee received some very big news recently! According to his wife Samantha’s Twitter, McAfee is going to be a father. In a statement, Samantha McAfee revealed that their baby will be due in May 2023. “For...
Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman

INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
