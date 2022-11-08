With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Berks County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits, known as Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNP), are anticipated to grow by 51 percent by 2030. In Berks County, those eligible are projected to double compared to Pennsylvania as a whole. This steep increase, largely due to the erosion of peoples’ savings, means that more individuals and families won’t just be turning more to healthcare organizations for help – they’ll need support from everyday frontline nonprofits, from food pantries to housing advocacy organizations. And yet, as demand for these services skyrockets, many nonprofits are struggling, forced to scale back their services or shut their doors entirely due to lack of resources.

