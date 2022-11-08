Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Polkas at St. Mary’s R.C. Church 11-9-22
Victor Merinsky introduces a video he produced of a Polka Dance at St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Reading, PA on 5/1/04 on International Folk Show. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
Facing record demand, more must be done to support frontline nonprofits
With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Berks County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits, known as Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNP), are anticipated to grow by 51 percent by 2030. In Berks County, those eligible are projected to double compared to Pennsylvania as a whole. This steep increase, largely due to the erosion of peoples’ savings, means that more individuals and families won’t just be turning more to healthcare organizations for help – they’ll need support from everyday frontline nonprofits, from food pantries to housing advocacy organizations. And yet, as demand for these services skyrockets, many nonprofits are struggling, forced to scale back their services or shut their doors entirely due to lack of resources.
Substance Abuse Among Veterans 11-9-22
Yvonne Stroman, COCA Community Program Specialist, and Ken Lebron, Executive Director of the Berks County Veterans Affairs Office discuss substance abuse among veterans on Council on Chemical Abuse: Drug & Alcohol Update. From the program: Council on Chemical Abuse: Drug & Alcohol Update.
Four Local and Minority-Owned Businesses Receive Microgrant Funding
Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute’s FLIC presents checks following business pitches. Cory Varona-Corniel and Nicole Varona Cancelmo of DN Organics, Bryheem and Lavar Alston of Brotherly Love Cuts, of Fabz Food and Fit, and Casha Love of Snazzy’s Beauty Supply received funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC) spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. Checks were presented to the four minority-owned, three of which are also women-owned, businesses and one student-run business following pitch presentations at the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne on Friday, Nov. 4.
Sport Management Announces Achievement of Reaccreditation
Kutztown University’s Department of Sport Management announced its achievement of a seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA). Accreditation by COSMA is a stellar achievement and a statement of the program’s continued commitment to quality and excellence in sport management education based on accreditation standards.
Berks Perspectives 11-10-22
Panelists Fred Levering, John Forester, Ruth Martelli, Martha Richardson, and Fred Opalinski weigh in on government issues, regional news and current events – from the 2022 midterm election to the World Series – on Berks Perspectives. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
Downtown Reading Active Transportation Plan 11-8-22
Landscape Architect Peter Simone joins host Bill Vitale to discuss and show plans for a Downtown Reading Active Transportation Plan that allows for better pedestrian, bike, and motor vehicle traffic on Building Green. From the program: Building Green.
ARL Announces Pay-What-You-Can Adoption Weekend to Address Critical Capacity Levels
To respond to the high volume of animals currently at the shelter, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) announced a pay-what-you-can adoption week starting Friday, November 11, 2022, through Sunday, November 13, 2022. “We are at critical capacity at the moment which is not normal for this time...
Berks Opera Presents “Who’s Afraid of Modern Opera”
“Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan” returns Thursday, December 1, opening its 2022-2023 season. The Unleashing Your Inner Opera Fan series consists of multimedia presentations with live Berks Opera Artists, about 60-80 minutes long. The presentations begin at 7pm and are led by Berks Opera’s Education and Outreach Director, David Richie.
Reading Derby Girls Celebrate Ten Years
Reading Derby Girls (RDG), sports league out of Shillington is excited to announce a celebration of ten years in the sport of roller derby. On November 25, 2012, the league held their first intra-league game – a Friends & Family bout – featuring newly trained skaters in a fun mixer style game to exhibit the athleticism and fun of the newly founded team.
