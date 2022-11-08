Read full article on original website
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
bctv.org
Polkas at St. Mary’s R.C. Church 11-9-22
Victor Merinsky introduces a video he produced of a Polka Dance at St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Reading, PA on 5/1/04 on International Folk Show. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
WFMZ-TV Online
Events across Berks pay tribute to veterans
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Veterans from all eras and those who gathered to thank them for their service congregated at City Park in Reading for a rainy-day ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of the military. "On Memorial Day we remember the veterans that paid that ultimate sacrifice and today...
bctv.org
Substance Abuse Among Veterans 11-9-22
Yvonne Stroman, COCA Community Program Specialist, and Ken Lebron, Executive Director of the Berks County Veterans Affairs Office discuss substance abuse among veterans on Council on Chemical Abuse: Drug & Alcohol Update. From the program: Council on Chemical Abuse: Drug & Alcohol Update.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
bctv.org
Sport Management Announces Achievement of Reaccreditation
Kutztown University’s Department of Sport Management announced its achievement of a seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA). Accreditation by COSMA is a stellar achievement and a statement of the program’s continued commitment to quality and excellence in sport management education based on accreditation standards.
WFMZ-TV Online
RHS town hall tackles school issues, violence
READING, Pa. – Hundreds of people packed the Reading High School auditorium Wednesday night for a town hall addressing recent violence that involved students in the school's neighboring community. District officials listened in as dozens of parents shared their concerns. Those officials also addressed the efforts they're taking to...
bctv.org
Department of Labor & Industry Visits Berks County Job Fair
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development Dan Kuba Wednesday joined 95 employers at a multi-industry job fair in Berks County designed to help Pennsylvanians advance their careers and support employers in their search for talented workers. “Employers throughout Pennsylvania are competing for talent...
bctv.org
Four Local and Minority-Owned Businesses Receive Microgrant Funding
Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute’s FLIC presents checks following business pitches. Cory Varona-Corniel and Nicole Varona Cancelmo of DN Organics, Bryheem and Lavar Alston of Brotherly Love Cuts, of Fabz Food and Fit, and Casha Love of Snazzy’s Beauty Supply received funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC) spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. Checks were presented to the four minority-owned, three of which are also women-owned, businesses and one student-run business following pitch presentations at the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne on Friday, Nov. 4.
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Reminds Older Adults about Importance of Immunizations
At a combined flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Aging and Health, joined by Sen. Art Haywood and Philadelphia city leaders, stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations, particularly with the cold and influenza (flu) season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19’s highly transmissible variants.
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to build apartments at site of former Morning Call headquarters
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at...
etxview.com
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 201,701 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 101,883 (50.51%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 94.412 (46.81) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1.157 (0.57%) Keystone Party Daniel Wassmer – 944 (0.47%)
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
