Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute’s FLIC presents checks following business pitches. Cory Varona-Corniel and Nicole Varona Cancelmo of DN Organics, Bryheem and Lavar Alston of Brotherly Love Cuts, of Fabz Food and Fit, and Casha Love of Snazzy’s Beauty Supply received funding from the Financial Lending & Innovation Collaborative (FLIC) spearheaded by Alvernia University’s O’Pake Insitute. Checks were presented to the four minority-owned, three of which are also women-owned, businesses and one student-run business following pitch presentations at the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne on Friday, Nov. 4.

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO