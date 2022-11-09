Read full article on original website
U.S. Congress: Gluesenkamp Perez leads over Kent in 3rd District
Initial results from the 3rd Congressional District Tuesday night showed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leading Republican Joe Kent 53% to 47%. The district encompasses a swath of southwest Washington, including Clark County and the city of Vancouver. The two candidates advanced through the August top-two primary after conservative voters punished...
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington's priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray's not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez race could determine the future of Congress
As they cast ballots before Tuesday evening’s election deadline, southwest Washington voters will choose a congressperson that could reshape America’s political balance of power – and change the tenor of regional politics. Voters will choose between Kent, a Trump-endorsed America First special forces veteran and intelligence operative,...
Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels. The debate will be streamed live from...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Democrats raising more than Republicans in WA congressional races
As the midterm elections enter the final stretch, Democratic candidates in Washington’s two competitive U.S. House races are outraising their Republican rivals for the quarter. Meanwhile, Tiffany Smiley, the GOP candidate challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, outraised the five-term incumbent this quarter – although Murray maintains a cash advantage.
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
WA race between Schrier, Larkin could shift power in Congress
Voters in Washington’s 8th Congressional District are going to decide on Nov. 8 whether they want a businessman from Woodinville or a pediatrician from Sammamish to represent them. They’re also among the minuscule slice of voters in a nation of 330 million who will decide the balance of power in Congress and the course of the nation over the next two years.
Recap: 5 takeaways from Sunday's U.S. Senate debate
Here’s how the candidates tackled some of the bigger issues that arose during the debate:. 1. Immigration (15th minute) When asked whether she would support comprehensive immigration reform, Smiley spent her 90 seconds talking about how the real issue at the border is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Murray, who...
Learn how to match political candidates to federal relief dollars
With the election approaching, we started asking how political officials and candidates in Washington had benefited from stimulus grants and loans throughout the pandemic. We found hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid — millions in some cases — going to businesses tied to members of both political parties.
Podcast | What are the big questions in WA’s upcoming election?
Ballots will begin arriving in mailboxes throughout the state of Washington this week. And voters have some big choices to make. Informing those big choices will be some big questions: How are major national issues like abortion and the economy driving campaigns across the state? What local issues will show up on the ballot and what does it all mean for the broader political dynamics in our country?
U.S. Congress: Kim Schrier defeats Matt Larkin in 8th District
U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier has been reelected to a third term representing Washington’s 8th Congressional District. The pediatrician from Sammamish defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin, 52% to 48%. After three days of vote counting, The Associated Press declared Schrier the winner on Thursday. The contest in the 8th District...
Breaking down WA's school funding formula
School budgets in Washington state are always under scrutiny – few people understand the ins and outs of K-12 funding, and it can be confusing to the layperson. Recent educator strikes in Seattle, Eatonville, Richland and elsewhere in Washington have brought more public attention to rising school budgets. These rising costs could lead to funding gaps that both local districts and the state may have to grapple with.
Mossback's Northwest: Songs for justice at the Canadian border
In this moment of political turmoil, claims of censorship and cancellation abound. These modern concerns are largely aimed at media companies and big tech. But one story from Washington state history is a reminder of another time when the government actively suppressed the free speech of some who sought to speak — and in this case sing — their beliefs.
