Dominick Reyes to Jon Jones: 'Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game'

Dominick Reyes thinks Jon Jones has prolonged his return too much.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t competed since he edged Reyes out to retain the light heavyweight title in February 2020. He relinquished the belt six months later and has been working toward a heavyweight debut, which has yet to materialize.

Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) long has wanted to run things back after his controversial loss to Jones at UFC 247 and is surprised to see that Jones still hasn’t fought.

“Who’s to say, man? I mean, it’s been so long since he fought, since we fought,” Reyes said in an interview with James Lynch. “That whole literally ‘running from me’ thing, saying he doesn’t get paid enough to fight me again – the whole deal was a complete joke. Then getting arrested again, multiple times. Dude, make up your mind. You know? It’s hard to say because I don’t know who he’s training with. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t really care, to be honest. Either get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game. What are you going to do?”

After he lost to Jones, Reyes fought Jan Blachowicz for the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 253. He was knocked out in Round 2. He then drew current light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka in May 2021, but was on the receiving end of another knockout loss.

Now Reyes will look to snap a three-fight skid when he meets Ryan Spann on Saturday at UFC 281, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.