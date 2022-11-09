Bennet sweeps to third term in U.S. Senate over Republican O'Dea | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | Jared Polis — election night loser
One of the biggest losers in Colorado's election was Jared Polis. Conventional wisdom was Polis would be reelected governor, but maybe one or two of the other constitutional seats would go Republican, perhaps Secretary of State and/or Treasurer. But most importantly, the wisdom said Republicans would make measurable gains in...
coloradopolitics.com
State Sen. Chris Hansen enters Denver mayor's race
Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen is joining the crowded field of candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Denver in 2023. Hansen, D-Denver, filed paperwork Monday morning to enter the mayor's race. He follows around a dozen other candidates into the race, including state Rep. Leslie Herod, director of Emerge Colorado Lisa Calderón, longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
coloradopolitics.com
With Democrats' continued control of U.S. Senate, Colorado judicial nominations appear on track
With Democrats retaining at least 50 seats in the U.S. Senate heading into the new Congress, judicial nominations for the federal courts based in Colorado will likely continue to be filled in a timely fashion. "I have no reason to believe that there will be any hiccups with any of...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Logan County judge withheld documents from defense
Colorado's second-highest court decided last week a Logan County judge withheld government documents that he should have provided to lawyers for a juvenile defendant who stood trial for unlawful sexual contact. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals declined to overturn the defendant's conviction outright but endorsed holding a...
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Fox News cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Quality elections take time to count
If you, like me, are a political junkie to some degree (likely, given that you are reading Colorado Politics), you have mixed emotions about our almost-done election of 2022. If you are a Democrat like me, you are very happy with the state-wide blue wave. I take particular satisfaction in the wins of my old congressional campaign colleague, our terrific governor Jared Polis. And I’m especially happy that the man who was my boss for four years, Michael Bennet, was returned to the Senate. I’m happy about the blue state House and Senate, and I’m happy about most of the congressional elections. My Republican friends will take some pleasure in those GOPers who did win their elections.
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: It's a waiting game in Colorado's CD3, with Boebert leading Frisch by a razor-thin margin
The surprisingly close race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District remains in a holding pattern on Monday, with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican incumbent, still leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by a razor-thin margin. Frisch had led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead...
coloradopolitics.com
Justice Berkenkotter belatedly welcomed to court, judicial retention results | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. After a 21-month delay, the newest Colorado Supreme Court justice was ceremonially welcomed to the court this fall, plus the unofficial results from last week's election showed only one judge appearing to lose her seat.
coloradopolitics.com
SALAZAR | Trump’s brand is toxic in Colorado
In nearly 40 years of working in Colorado politics, I have never seen anything quite like the midterm election of 2022. It is clearly one for the history books, and not just because of Colorado’s blue tsunami. A national “red wave” allegedly fueled by voter concerns about inflation,...
coloradopolitics.com
HUDSON | What Polis should do with our blue wave
The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn, restock the liquor cabinet with powerful adult beverages in order to enjoy the impending cage match between Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
coloradopolitics.com
Walmart to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement led by Colorado, 15 other states
Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion in a national settlement to resolve claims from over a dozen states’ attorneys general that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Colorado is set to receive more than $40 million of the settlement money, state Attorney General Phil Weiser announced...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: New thinking for shrinking schools
What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
coloradopolitics.com
Former Arapahoe judge's bias did not affect Hispanic father's case, judge concludes
Although a former Arapahoe County judge admitted her racial comments and and her statement from the bench that "all lives matter" violated the rules against judicial bias, a judge on Monday concluded there was insufficient evidence Natalie T. Chase was actually biased in the case of a Hispanic father whose parental rights she terminated.
Comments / 0