Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday. According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Police said a man with...
Police investigating teenager who had the second gun fired at Kennywood park in his car
Just days after charges were dismissed against the teen charged in the Kennywood park shooting, detectives have said they are still looking for other witnesses and suspects. One suspect they are investigating is a teen who was found with the second gun fired that night. The same night Allegheny County...
Witnesses: Man steals car from repo lot in McKeesport, yanks employee from vehicle
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man stole his car from a repo lot in McKeesport, workers say. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the 1600 block of Wesley Street in McKeesport at around 2:00 p.m. Workers say a man hopped the fence to get into the lot...
wtae.com
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report
Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
wtae.com
Neighbors see rash of car break-ins in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood say they are seeing a rash of car break-ins. Sam Shoemaker lives on Norton Street in Mount Washington, an area that was targeted overnight. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked to three victims on that street alone. Shoemaker showed us...
wtae.com
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
wtae.com
North Versailles hit-and-run leads to car smashing into a home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in North Versailles after a police chase. Witnesses say police were checking on a man who was sleeping in a car when he woke up and took off. He then blew through the stop sign at the intersection...
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
wtae.com
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Police: Springdale couple threaten, follow woman after she made wrong turn onto their block
Springdale police arrested a couple after a woman told them the couple chased and threatened her when she made a wrong turn onto their street while driving her sons to a Halloween event at the high school. Cesare Biagio Palumbi, 30, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
Man charged in 2019 Greensburg hit-and-run crash sentenced to prison
A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago in Southwest Greensburg that left a pedestrian severely injured. Justin L. Hudspath, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle, driving with a suspended...
