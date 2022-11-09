ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report

Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
26-year-old charged in deadly Pittsburgh shooting from September

PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old is being charged following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened in September. Marvin Terrance Roberson of Pittsburgh is being charged with criminal homicide and unlawful carry of a firearm. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the...
