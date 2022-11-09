ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

mutigers.com

Volleyball Set to Host LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball will host the LSU Tigers Saturday, Nov. 12, home at the Hearnes Center. First serve Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. CT and can be streamed via SECN+. SERIES SNAPSHOT. Mizzou leads the all-time series against LSU 13-5. The two sides met...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Star ‘Day-To-Day’ With Injury

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston exited Tennessee’s, 74-65, victory over UMass Thursday night with an injury and didn’t return. The Lady Vols released a statement on Horston’s status Friday as they prepare to face Indiana Monday. “Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Hanson Leads Cross Country In The NCAA Midwest Regional Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Cross Country team fought through chilly conditions at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships to take top-15 finishes, as the women's squad earned a ninth-place result and the men's team finished 14th on Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Marquette...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Cruises Past Bradley in Home Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team continued its perfect start to the season, trouncing Bradley, 83-38, on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena in its home opener. Led by guard Lauren Hansen (Long Island, N.Y), the Tigers took control early, outpacing the Braves 19-6 in the first period of play.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Gymnastics Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Gymnastics inks four incoming Tigers as announced by head coach Shannon Welker on Wednesday. Hannah Horton (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Kennedy Griffin (Strongsville, Ohio), Rayna Light (Brandon, Fla.) and Kaia Tanskanen (Howell, Mich.) will all join Mizzou a part of the 2023 recruiting class for the 2024 season.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Tomahawk

Longhorns’ season ends with tough loss to Alcoa

It was a rough Friday night for the Longhorns on Goddard Field at Alcoa as they played against the Tornadoes for first-round state playoff action. Last week Johnson County fought back against Unicoi in the second half of the game but could not pull off the win they needed to avoid taking on the top-ranked team again in the first game of the playoffs.
ALCOA, TN
mutigers.com

Soccer Adds 10 on National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri soccer Head Coach Stefanie Golan announced the signing of 10 newcomers to the team Wednesday, Nov. 9. The incoming freshmen hail from six different states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Illinois. "We are thrilled to welcome this group of 10 young...
COLUMBIA, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN

