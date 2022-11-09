Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
mutigers.com
Volleyball Set to Host LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball will host the LSU Tigers Saturday, Nov. 12, home at the Hearnes Center. First serve Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. CT and can be streamed via SECN+. SERIES SNAPSHOT. Mizzou leads the all-time series against LSU 13-5. The two sides met...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Star ‘Day-To-Day’ With Injury
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston exited Tennessee’s, 74-65, victory over UMass Thursday night with an injury and didn’t return. The Lady Vols released a statement on Horston’s status Friday as they prepare to face Indiana Monday. “Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday...
mutigers.com
Hanson Leads Cross Country In The NCAA Midwest Regional Championships
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Cross Country team fought through chilly conditions at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships to take top-15 finishes, as the women's squad earned a ninth-place result and the men's team finished 14th on Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Marquette...
3 ways Tennessee football can still make College Football Playoff
After a surprising 8-0 start in the 2022 college football season, the Tennessee Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The team had one of the most unexpected rises as it was out of the preseason rankings. However, Tennessee football came back to reality last weekend.
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Cruises Past Bradley in Home Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team continued its perfect start to the season, trouncing Bradley, 83-38, on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena in its home opener. Led by guard Lauren Hansen (Long Island, N.Y), the Tigers took control early, outpacing the Braves 19-6 in the first period of play.
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
mutigers.com
Gymnastics Signs Four to 2023 Recruiting Class
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Gymnastics inks four incoming Tigers as announced by head coach Shannon Welker on Wednesday. Hannah Horton (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Kennedy Griffin (Strongsville, Ohio), Rayna Light (Brandon, Fla.) and Kaia Tanskanen (Howell, Mich.) will all join Mizzou a part of the 2023 recruiting class for the 2024 season.
The Tomahawk
Longhorns’ season ends with tough loss to Alcoa
It was a rough Friday night for the Longhorns on Goddard Field at Alcoa as they played against the Tornadoes for first-round state playoff action. Last week Johnson County fought back against Unicoi in the second half of the game but could not pull off the win they needed to avoid taking on the top-ranked team again in the first game of the playoffs.
mutigers.com
Soccer Adds 10 on National Signing Day
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri soccer Head Coach Stefanie Golan announced the signing of 10 newcomers to the team Wednesday, Nov. 9. The incoming freshmen hail from six different states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia, Kansas and Illinois. "We are thrilled to welcome this group of 10 young...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is taking to the streets in a special way to raise money for a cause. Ron Lawrence is a farmer out of Loudon County. If you see a man on a tractor in East Tennessee, it could be him. Lawrence is riding...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
