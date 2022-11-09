ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich

Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

State grant awarded to Cape Ann Mass in Motion

GLOUCESTER – A $10,000 state grant has been awarded to Cape Ann Mass in Motion by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. These funds were disbursed based on an area’s population with mobility and accessibility needs. Public Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and grant coordinator, Jennifer Donnelly, said...
GLOUCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
thelocalne.ws

Candidates waiting for postal votes to determine outcome of 2nd Essex race

Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra and Democrat Kristin Kassner have a nervous few days in store as they await the collection and counting of mail-in ballots. When town clerks released their unofficial results Tuesday night, Mirra was ahead by 84 votes after Mirra won 11,599 (50.2%) votes to Kassner’s 11,515 (49.8%).
ESSEX, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Request for Qualifications

Request for Qualifications (RFQ) Proposal for Comprehensive Energy Management Services for Municipal & School Buildings and Facilities. The Town of Ipswich, the Awarding Authority, submits a request for qualification for the Proposal of. performing Comprehensive Energy Management Services for the Town and Schools in Ipswich. Massachusetts, in accordance with the...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill

Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
thelocalne.ws

Gretchen LeRoyer obituary

Gretchen F. LeRoyer, 91, of Falmouth, Maine, and formerly of Ipswich, passed away at her home in Maine. She was born August 3, 1931, in Newton, one of twin daughters to F. Stuart and Natalie Sheldon Friend. She is a graduate of Newton Public Schools, and received her undergraduate degree...
FALMOUTH, ME
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

No injuries in County Road crash

IPSWICH — No one was hurt after a two-Toyota collision at the intersection of County and Argilla roads Friday. The crash happened around 3 p.m. and involved a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and a 2019 RAV4. The 2017 model ended up striking a sign and had to be towed.
IPSWICH, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

