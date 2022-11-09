Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
Gold's Gym owner and 5 others feared dead after plane crash off the coast of Costa Rica
Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller, his family and two others are feared dead after a plane they were on apparently crashed off Costa Rica's Caribbean coast on Friday, officials said.
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend.The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s second-busiest, is reopening from sunrise to sunset to help ease the large numbers of canceled commercial flights and stranded passengers due to the Korean Air mishap Sunday night.The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, carrying 173 people, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather, Korean Air...
I've been to all 50 US states. Here are 10 things that surprised me most about traveling through the entire country.
As someone who's been to every single state in the US, I've learned what makes each one special — from their local cultures to their unique cuisines.
These 12 Luxury Hotel Brands Were Just Named The World’s Best
The world’s best luxury hotel brands report named the top 12 luxury hotel brands in the world. The annual report from LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) isn’t just another world’s best list. It’s spent the past 12 months applying the perfect assessment process. It uses a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
Plane Catches Fire During Take-Off At Delhi Airport
A video posted on social media shows the scary moment an IndiGo aircraft’s engine caught fire while attempting to take off from India’s Delhi Airport. The passenger plane was speeding along the runway when flames and sparks burst out of the side. The plane in question has since been grounded.
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in DR Congo's volatile east
Kenyan soldiers landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in the conflict-torn region. "Insecurity is something which breaks up the social fabric," he added, explaining that the Kenyan contingent would also work alongside humanitarian agencies in a bid to bring stability to the eastern DRC. - Resurgent rebels - Over 120 armed groups are active across eastern Congo, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.
China Caves on Tough COVID Travel Rules
In the first sign that it may be relaxing its strict Zero COVID policy, the Chinese government announced new changes to its travel rules. While the Communist Party did not say when these changes would be implemented, it outlined rule changes including that the mandatory quarantine in an official facility would now be only five days instead of seven, which would then be followed by three at home. In addition, pre-departure tests for those returning to China will be reduced from two to one. While there will be no changes for non-residents entering China, the rule changes will likely have a major impact on destinations that relied on Chinese tourism before the pandemic as the tough policies for returning Chinese tourists were seen as a deterrent for them ever leaving.
These are the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world
White sand beaches and coral reefs await couples who travel to the top trending honeymoon destination in the world, according to a recent survey from European tourism company Kuoni. Its analysis of 445 TikTok hashtags revealed the top honeymoon destinations favored by the app’s users. According to a CNBC report...
K2 BASECAMP TREK IN PAKISTAN: THE ULTIMATE GUIDE
For those willing to pursue adventure, one of the world’s greatest adventures lies deep in the Karakoram Mountain Range of Northern Pakistan. This region is like no other in the world and is home to five peaks that reach above 8000m, including the aptly named ‘Savage Mountain’, otherwise known as K2 (Karakoram 2). For seasoned adventurers, the K2 Basecamp Trek is a challenging and unimaginably scenic, multi-week expedition along the Baltoro Glacier beneath monolithic mountains.
Hyderabad to Goa
This is the most favored course for making a trip from Hyderabad to Goa by street. It will court you through the turbulent streets of Hyderabad prior to driving you on to the tranquil streets absent any trace of traffic. Adding to the excellence of the drive are various sanctuaries, posts, lakes, cascades, and different attractions. Your heart wants in the event that grand magnificence when you are out on an excursion, this course will doubtlessly dazzle you.
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Phuket
Characterized by sprawling jungle-clad mountains, dramatic coastlines, and turquoise waters, Phuket is an island brimming with geographical wonders which form a gleaming backdrop to a Thai vacation. Beyond its vivid display of beaches and lush hills, the island’s reputation as one of South East Asia’s premier holiday havens owes to...
