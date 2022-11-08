ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Blizzard warnings for North Dakota amid heavy snow, sleet

(FOX 9) - A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to North Dakota and South Dakota Thursday and Friday, as well as snow and ice in northwestern Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across the region, which has prompted blizzard warnings in central and...
