Patriot cruises, Colonial Forge pulls off upset
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the high school football playoffs began in the state of Virginia! Colonial Forge at No. 7 Battlefield In the 6B region, Battlefield has been one of the top teams to beat all year. Finishing the season unbeaten, the Bobcats hosted 5-5 Colonial Forge, in what was suppose […]
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong Football in State Playoffs for First Time Since 2003
The Armstrong football team is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Falcons are preparing for Saturday’s class AAAAA quarterfinal game against Rogers. Armstrong pulled away to beat rival Cooper 42-7 in the Section 5AAAAA championship game Friday. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime...
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
Inside Nova
All-Cedar Run District football team: Unity Reed's Amare Campbell, Battlefield's Ty Gordon, John Champe's Patrick Bryan are the players of the year
Co-Defensive player of the year: Amare Campbell Unity Reed 12. Co-Defensive player of the year: Ty Gordon Battlefield 12. Offensive player of the year: Patrick Bryan John Champe 12. Coach of the Year: Greg Hatfield Battlefield. SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE. D. Lineman Jeramy Stith Gainesville 10. D. Lineman Abraham Al Kahlili Battlefield...
Election Results: Richmond metro area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
NBC12
2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot. A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated...
Richmond Police identify vehicle of interest in Chamberlayne Avenue homicide
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the occupants of a van that was seen leaving the scene of a homicide in October.
nkccnews.com
Yorktown teenager sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter that occurred in New Kent
A Yorktown teenager will spend the next five years in prison for leading a high-speed pursuit that killed his passenger in New Kent County. Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, learned of his imprisonment during Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During an Aug....
Man shot to death near Richmond’s Hillside Court identified
Police said 37-year-old Sean Oliver was shot to death in a Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday night.
NBC12
88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
WUSA
Teen arrested for April carnival shooting in Woodbridge
Months after a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, investigators say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the crime. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, is accused of firing several shots in the...
Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge
This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.
Neighborhood reacts to body found in wooded area in Henrico
"When I first moved around here, I was part of the neighborhood watch through the church right behind us," Hockadey said. "I think that would be a good piece to bring back, so it keeps the community and the neighborhood strong."
Richmond Police searching for suspect in East Brookland Park Boulevard Burglary
Police in Richmond are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized a commercial office on Monday.
