Bowie, MD

DC News Now

Patriot cruises, Colonial Forge pulls off upset

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the high school football playoffs began in the state of Virginia! Colonial Forge at No. 7 Battlefield In the 6B region, Battlefield has been one of the top teams to beat all year. Finishing the season unbeaten, the Bobcats hosted 5-5 Colonial Forge, in what was suppose […]
VIRGINIA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Armstrong Football in State Playoffs for First Time Since 2003

The Armstrong football team is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Falcons are preparing for Saturday’s class AAAAA quarterfinal game against Rogers. Armstrong pulled away to beat rival Cooper 42-7 in the Section 5AAAAA championship game Friday. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

All-Cedar Run District football team: Unity Reed's Amare Campbell, Battlefield's Ty Gordon, John Champe's Patrick Bryan are the players of the year

Co-Defensive player of the year: Amare Campbell Unity Reed 12. Co-Defensive player of the year: Ty Gordon Battlefield 12. Offensive player of the year: Patrick Bryan John Champe 12. Coach of the Year: Greg Hatfield Battlefield. SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE. D. Lineman Jeramy Stith Gainesville 10. D. Lineman Abraham Al Kahlili Battlefield...
MANASSAS, VA
NBC12

2 women injured in Richmond neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two women Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Rd, at approximately 8:50 p.m., on reports of a person shot. A woman was found at the scene by officers, and she was treated...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA

Teen arrested for April carnival shooting in Woodbridge

Months after a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, investigators say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the crime. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, is accused of firing several shots in the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

