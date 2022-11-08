Read full article on original website
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet
At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
Nigeria’s education for entrepreneurs needs to keep it real, not just in the classroom
Africa is home to over 200 million people aged between 15 and 24, according to UN data. The continent has the largest population of young people in the world. This should be a sign of great productive potential. Unfortunately, youth unemployment and under-employment have held productivity back, resulting in a very slow pace of development in Africa.
People with disabilities raise voices at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Last year, climate activists who focus on disability rights scored a major victory at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP. They gained official status as a caucus recognized by the U.N. Secretariat, the conference organizer. They say it was the culmination of years of effort to be officially included in the proceedings. Here's what that means for this week and beyond.
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Brazil will regain its climate 'leadership': ex-minister
Brazil will protect the Amazon "with its own efforts" without waiting for international funding, the former environment minister of incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday at UN climate talks. Credited with curbing deforestation in the 2000s, Marina Silva outlined key environmental priorities for the new president, who will visit the climate talks next week in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov’t voices concerns
Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, […]
African nations negotiate funding for climate change mitigation at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
myscience.org
Towards a ’robust, reasoning and responsible’ AI
- IVADO CEO Luc Vinet lays out his vision for the future of the artificial-intelligence institute, as it awaits a decision on its latest grant proposal to the Canada First Research Excellence Fund. CONTENU. - Created in 2016, the Canadian artificial-intelligence research and transfer institute IVADO is on the cusp...
Religious leaders join world-first inter-faith ceremony on climate change
People must confront the “destructive habits” that limit their efforts to tackle climate change, a world-first inter-faith ceremony has heard.A former archbishop of Canterbury gathered in London alongside leaders from a range of other religions to “offer our voice as a contribution” to work by politicians and negotiators at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.Representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh faiths joined the UK event organised by the Elijah Interfaith Institute on Sunday afternoon.Similar ceremonies were set to happen in Sharm El-Sheikh and other locations around the world.Organisers said it was the first multi-faith ceremony to...
SGI goal to plant 10 billion trees is ‘incredible’, says Sierra Leone environment minister
Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:The goal to plant 10 billion trees by 2030 has been called ‘impressive’ by a member of Sierra Leone’s environment ministry.Professor Foday Jaward visited SGI 2022, held this year in Sharm El-Sheikh, and spoke to The Independent about Saudi Arabia’s ‘incredible’ goals to transform much of the Kingdom.The Saudi Green Initiative forum will run over two days (11 – 12 November) and feature the latest green solutions coming from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here. Read More What are the aims of the Saudi Green Initiative 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh?SGI shows Middle East is ‘serious’ about climate, head of Kaust saysPeople of Saudi Arabia will benefit from sustainability, says preservation expert
Barcelona students to take mandatory climate crisis module from 2024
All students at the University of Barcelona will have to take a mandatory course on the climate crisis after the establishment agreed to meet the demands of activists conducting a sit-in occupation. In a move thought to be a world first, all 14,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students will have to...
The Jewish Press
Adani Gadot Group Agrees on Financing to Purchase the Port of Haifa
The Adani Gadot Group, which won the state tender to privatize the Port of Haifa, has announced that it concluded an agreement on Sunday to finance its purchase of the Port. The Group received several financing offers from several banking consortiums in Israel and abroad, and selected the offer made by a group led by Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.
Climate prize winner empowers women in India to become farmers and entrepreneurs
The group Swayam Shikshan Prayog, which will be recognized today at the U.N. COP27 summit, focuses on the restoration of livelihoods, especially for women, amid the negative impacts of climate change.
US News and World Report
Young Kenyan Tree Activist Speaks up for Africa at COP27
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Elizabeth Wathuti channelled her frustration and sadness over the damage to natural habitats including Kenyan forests close to her childhood home into a life of activism, founding Green Generation Initiative to raise awareness through tree growing. Six years after starting the environmental advocacy group, Wathuti is one...
US News and World Report
African Nations Tell COP27 Fossil Fuels Will Tackle Poverty
SHARM EL-SHEIK (Reuters) -African nations must be allowed to develop fossil fuel resources to help lift their people out of poverty, governments said at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which welcomed leaders of oil and gas companies sidelined at previous talks. Pressure to leave hydrocarbons in the ground has...
At COP27, a young climate activist from India demands historical dues
Growing up in India, Licypriya Kangujam has already felt the impact of climate change. Now, it is up to the United States and other rich nations, the 11-year-old says, to compensate for the “loss and damage” being suffered by countries like hers. Licy, as she is known, is...
informedinfrastructure.com
New report calls for inclusive infrastructure in responding to climate crisis
Inclusive and rights-based climate action must be integrated into infrastructure development to support the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals, according to UNOPS latest research. A new report by UNOPS finds that inclusive infrastructure influences the achievement of up to 88 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It...
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) | Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon, everyone. (Applause.) Thank you, thank you, thank you. Friends, partners, Speaker Pelosi, members of Congress who’ve traveled here to represent the United States, and fellow leaders: It’s an honor — it’s an honor to once again participate in this critical summit.
