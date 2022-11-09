ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
News19 WLTX

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Veterans Day services moved due to weather

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Veterans Day service in Aiken County has been moved due to inclement weather. The service was originally set to be held at the Aiken County Veterans Park. It will now take place at the Salvation Army chapel located at 322 Gayle Avenue in Aiken. It begins at 10 a.m. Meanwhile […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Most local school districts close campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'

Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

700 species getting a new home at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction of a brand new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center is underway at the Riverbanks Zoo. This will be a brand new home to nearly 700 reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Sean Foley, the zoo's 30-year herpetology curator tells News 19 they have to test each species...
COLUMBIA, SC

