WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
golaurens.com
Motor City Racks expanding SC presence with new operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Motor City Racks, a supplier of automotive and industrial racking products, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Laurens County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 88 new jobs. Motor City Racks is a full-service manufacturer and supplier...
FOX Carolina
SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
Veterans Day events to be held in the Upstate
A Veterans Day event will be held on Friday in Greenville County.
Aiken County Veterans Day services moved due to weather
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Veterans Day service in Aiken County has been moved due to inclement weather. The service was originally set to be held at the Aiken County Veterans Park. It will now take place at the Salvation Army chapel located at 322 Gayle Avenue in Aiken. It begins at 10 a.m. Meanwhile […]
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson
South Carolina hosts the rival Clemson Tigers on Friday night while continually attempting to find their identity.
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
Laurens Police respond to arrest video circulating on social media
Shortly after the arrest, a 43-second video of the incident circulated on Facebook. Grounsell showed that video to 7NEWS. It shows the officer push Ortiz to the ground but does not show what led up to that moment.
South Carolina vs Clemson: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
After opening their 2022-23 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night, South Carolina is now set for their toughest test yet as the Gamecocks will host in-state rival Clemson Friday night inside Colonial Life Arena. Beginning with a look at the Gamecocks, South Carolina (1-0) opened the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at...
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'
Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
WYFF4.com
Driver of truck hauling boat killed in South Carolina crash, troopers say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a truck that was hauling a boat was killed in a crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28 near Rock Hill Road. Troopers said one...
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
700 species getting a new home at Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction of a brand new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center is underway at the Riverbanks Zoo. This will be a brand new home to nearly 700 reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Sean Foley, the zoo's 30-year herpetology curator tells News 19 they have to test each species...
