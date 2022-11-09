Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Cervantes Holds Slim Lead, Bongio and Watson Voted Out
With city council seats open in Ferndale and Trinidad and everywhere between, Humboldt County voters hit the polls Tuesday, seemingly in relatively modest numbers, and much like the national results, there didn't seem to be any decisive waves to speak of. When the Humboldt County Elections Office released its final...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Updates Election Results, Adding 10K Ballots to
The Humboldt County Elections Office released its first post-election report this afternoon, adding more than 10,000 ballots to the ongoing tally. No races shifted with the additional tally, though some leads grew and others shrank. Most notably, Juan Pablo Cervantes, who ended Election Night with a slim lead over Tiffany Hunt Nielsen in the race to become Humboldt County's next clerk/recorder/registrar of voters, now leads commandingly with 54 percent of the vote.
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
North Coast Journal
Veterans Day Observances Tomorrow
The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, in partnership with the City of Eureka, presents the Veterans Day Observance and Program on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Adorni Recreation Center (free). There will be music, posting of the colors and refreshments. Coast Guard Commander George R. Suchanek is the featured speaker. In Arcata, join the Arcata Sunrise Rotary Club on the plaza for the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. where veterans will be honored by the lowering of U.S. and P.O.W./M.I.A. flags and Taps will be played. A folded U.S. flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol Building in 2016, will be presented to a 99-year-old World War II veteran.
North Coast Journal
44th Annual Mushroom Fair this Sunday
Fungi fans, cap off your week with a trip to the 44th annual Mushroom Fair, Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($5, $1 kids 12-16, free for kids under 12). Find out who’s shroomin’ who with presentations and exhibits on 350 species, mushroom identification. You’ll learn which ones are edible and which ones are no-nos. You can even bring your own to have identified by the pros. And bring some moolah, too, so you can take home cool mushroom cultivation kits, books, art and T-shirts.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
kymkemp.com
Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report
Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
New trail in Del Norte County in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa people
News Release Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation (“Nation”) and Redwood National and State Parks (Parks) are excited to announce the completion of a new trail in Del Norte County. The trail is named Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm, which translates to High-Status-Stream/River Trail. The ...
North Coast Journal
Arts! Arcata
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. Enjoy a lively night market of local art displayed in downtown stores. This month, local art vendors will be set up in the center of the plaza, which will also be a beer garden featuring live music from White Deer. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information at ArcataMainStreet.com.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Allan Francis, 1947-2022
He was born on August 6, 1947 in Pasadena to Oscar Renfrew Francis Jr. and Bertha Helen Francis. Stanley was only 17 years old when he lost his father. He was responsible for his mother and younger sister, leaving him the only man of the house. Stanley left Gardena High School half way through his senior year to work and care for his family. He went to work for his Uncle Stanley, who owned a refrigeration business. Later, Stanley went to Harbor Junior College to study refrigeration and continued to work for his uncle.
North Coast Journal
'Cannot Be Trusted'
The powers that be, including federal, state, and local authorities, cannot be trusted to do the right thing with the high-level radioactive waste stored on Buhne Point! ("44 Feet," Sept. 15.) With the geology of Buhne Point, its location from the jaws of Humboldt Bay, sea level rise, erosion from storm surge, the fault lines that run near (and perhaps even under) the storage site, the aging condition of the storage casks (and especially the condition of cask No. six), and the very real threat of a tsunami makes it imperative that the high-level radioactive waste be moved off of Buhne Point at the earliest possible time.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc
Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
North Coast Journal
Bears in the Bins
One of the great things about Humboldt County is living close to nature. It's always a thrill to see raccoons, deer, foxes, even an occasional bobcat around the neighborhood. In fact, I just looked out my window and a saw a black bear — jumping up and down on my trash can.
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Reports Three New Hospitalizations Due to COVID This Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 79 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’
Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
