radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: 5 Northern Michigan Events Happening This Weekend Nov. 11-13
From Traverse City Beer Week to Grow Benzie’s Holiday Market, here are 5 Northern Michigan events you won’t want to miss this weekend, November 11-13, 2022. All events have been selected just for you by our office manager extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Searching for more local events? Head to the bottom of this article for some additional inspiration!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
UpNorthLive.com
Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan needs your help
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan is asking the community to support survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Last year the center served more than 5,000 meals and provided almost 2,000 nights of shelter for survivors. They are asking for grocery store gift...
nbc25news.com
Man commits suicide in Grand Traverse County Jail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man died from an apparent suicide in the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Michael Smith, 34, died "at around 4:30 p.m." on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. "Life saving measures were attempted by corrections...
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
traverseticker.com
Traverse City Brothers Head Into The Shark Tank
An idea born on a Mt. Holiday ski hill a decade ago among teenagers – to outfit snowboards with LED lights – has propelled Traverse City brothers Garret and Dakota Porter to an action-packed career: working with brands like Jeep and Red Bull, touring the world with professional surfers, and launching a line of patented LED lighting kits for snowboards, skis, surfboards, bikes, kayaks, and other sports gear. Now Garret, 24, and Dakota, 27, are about to debut their Traverse City-based company, ActionGlow, on one of the country’s biggest stages: ABC’s Shark Tank.
