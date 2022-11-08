Some information factors housed in digital well being document methods are extra appropriate for large-scale analysis than others. Quantifiable information factors (eg, IOP and visible acuity) are, generally, extra simply aggregated and in contrast than qualifiable info comparable to free textual content in a affected person observe from a scientific encounter. Recording unstructured notes in a affected person document is helpful for monitoring a scientific course, symptomatology, and a clinician’s observations, prognoses and therapeutic plan. They’re helpful for patient-level encounters, however they current a problem for large-scale information evaluation. Though the reply is advanced, the query is easy: How do you examine notes recorded from physician-specific shorthand throughout a number of EHR methods? Discovering an efficient methodology to take action may yield vital insights.

