ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
TIME

Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It...
Black Enterprise

Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal

What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
RHINEBECK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy