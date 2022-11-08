Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty
Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
I've made $740,000 on Airbnb this year. Here's my best advice for beginner hosts to maximize success and avoid common mistakes.
Michael Elefante bought his first short-term-rental property in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2019.
Amazon Worker Shocks Viewers For Getting Paid to Do 'Absolutely Nothing'
One TikToker is going viral after showing a day in her "side hustle" working for Amazon Flex delivery service.
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal
What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
Comments / 0