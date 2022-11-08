Read full article on original website
Related
Cal Women's Soccer Turned Away In NCAAs with 26 Seconds Left in Second OT
Santa Clara, the 2021 national runner-up, scores a 1-0 victory in tournament opener.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Adam Miller, Justice Hill Lead the Way as LSU Defeats Arkansas State 61-52
The backcourt tandem of Miller and Hill stole the show, Tigers advance to 2-0 on the season.
Arizona State defense takes a beating in loss at Washington State
The Arizona State defense has had its issues all season. That didn't change early but the Sun Devils redeemed themselves a bit in the second half of a 28-18 loss to Washington State Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 play at a frigid Martin Stadium. The contest was not all that close...
