Read full article on original website
Related
And Just Like That, Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Child
The news comes just over a week after it was confirmed that he also has another kid on the way.
Elizabeth Hurley Says It Was A "Nightmare" To Work With Matthew Perry On "Serving Sara" Because Of His Addiction
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
16 Facts And Stories About Classic Songs That Are So Interesting, They're Truly Music To My Ears
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
sheenmagazine.com
Chelly Flame needs no introduction on “Fasho Fasho”
20 year-old Atlanta-hailed rapstress Chelly Flame has premiered her latest music visual, “Fasho Fasho.” The Babygrande Records signee makes her mark with this visual and track, displaying her ability to flaunt her natural talents. “Fasho Fasho” chronicles Chelly at the peak of her powers as she reflects grandiose...
Tyler Childers Fills The Iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater With Beautiful Rendition Of “Way Of The Triune God”
Take ’em to church. Tyler Childers released his gospel record Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? back in September, and hosted a show in honor of the new album at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado during release weekend. Of course, that incredible, soulful voice could fill literally any venue, and I’d say that was exactly the case based on some of the new footage we’re getting from the special show, specifically the fan-favorite “Way of the […] The post Tyler Childers Fills The Iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater With Beautiful Rendition Of “Way Of The Triune God” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
sheenmagazine.com
Sheen Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
There was much doubt, drama and speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” but with his second Marvel product, he has proven his masterful storytelling ability. With the tender subject of Chadwick Boseman almost overshadowing the movie entirely, Ryan found the most comprehensive and beautiful way to pull reality into this story while showing his friend the upmost respect. The Mayan-influenced, sea-dwelling anti-heroes added an interesting nuance to the mythos to the MCU. Some new characters, spectacular fights, emotionally binding story and an unexpected soundtrack really pull this film together. I give this film a 5 out of 5 heart shaped popcorn boxes rating.
sheenmagazine.com
Coco Jones Releases New EP “What I Didn’t Tell You”
You would think from her comedic demeanor on the youtube and social media or her impeccable re-imagination of Hillary Banks, that rising star Coco Jones has built a career as a silver screen starlet. Her latest project gives light to the star’s deepest passion, her music. Def Jam recording artist Coco Jone has stunned fans with the release of her latest EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” with a gorgeous blend of sounds influenced by the 90s and early 2000s, current lyrical themes, and her own soulful flair, this EP can only be described as absolutely amazing.
Comments / 0