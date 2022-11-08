Read full article on original website
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
Fallen Nevada State Trooper Micah May to be honored at Tournament of the Roses Parade
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May will be honored at one of the nation's most elaborate and famous parades early next year for his organ donation after he was killed in the line of duty in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada
ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
Nevada Appeal
How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Nevada (and Why It’s Still Worth It)
As of November 11, 2022, 37 states have legalized medical cannabis. The 2022 midterms brought the number of recreationally legal states to 21, plus Washington DC. When cannabis is fully legalized in a state, many patients fail to renew their med card, but this means missing out on a lot of serious benefits.
newsnationnow.com
Nevada count continues slowly, with races too close to call
(NewsNation) — Vote counting continues in Nevada, but it may still be several days before election results are in with the state’s Senate race still too close to call, as election officials still have more than 50,000 ballots to count in Clark County. As of 10:30 p.m. CT...
Fox5 KVVU
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s unusual minimum wage system will soon be a thing of the past, unofficial election results show. As of Friday, the Nevada secretary of state was reporting that 54% of voters approved Question 2, which sets the state minimum wage at $12 per hour for all employees and removes a provision that allows employers to […] The post Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Republicans are fairing differently in statewide races, but why?
Republican Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's race has been called but Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt remained in a dead heat with his Democratic challenger Friday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEW: 42% surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County, hospitalizations rising fast
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with more than 1,500 new cases reported in Clark County over the past week and nearly 2,500 cases statewide, according to data released Wednesday.
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge
Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted. The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada State Democratic Party to accept final vote
The Nevada State Democratic party pledged to accept the final vote count upon completion Tuesday night.
Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An endorsement from former President Donald Trump was not enough to lead Republican firebrand Michele Fiore to victory in a midterm that saw election deniers go down in flames nationwide. Leading Fiore by more than 10,000 votes on Friday, Democratic Nevada State Treasurer incumbent Zach Conine issued a statement declaring victory. “I am humbled that […] The post Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term appeared first on Nevada Current.
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto pulled to within 9,000 votes of Adam Laxalt in vote tallies Thursday, after trailing by about 13,000 votes for much of the day. Laxalt had 450,534 votes to Cortez Masto’s 441,546 votes. In Washoe County, Cortez Masto had 84,382 votes to...
MSNBC
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest developments in the Arizona Senate race, the Nevada Senate race and the Arizona governor's race.Nov. 11, 2022.
2news.com
Election Results Coming in For Nevada
Results are slowing coming in after thousands of ballots were cast across Nevada in the General Election on Tuesday. At the time of this writing, there are no official final results for Senate or Governor. Results will be posted here. First-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark...
