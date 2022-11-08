ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend

Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
RENO, NV
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada

ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Nevada count continues slowly, with races too close to call

(NewsNation) — Vote counting continues in Nevada, but it may still be several days before election results are in with the state’s Senate race still too close to call, as election officials still have more than 50,000 ballots to count in Clark County. As of 10:30 p.m. CT...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s unusual minimum wage system will soon be a thing of the past, unofficial election results show. As of Friday, the Nevada secretary of state was reporting that 54% of voters approved Question 2, which sets the state minimum wage at $12 per hour for all employees and removes a provision that allows employers to […] The post Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada voters say ‘yes’ to $12 minimum wage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure supporting an increased minimum wage for some Nevadans is projected to pass. As of Friday morning, the measure, also known as Question 2, had passed with 55% of the vote and an estimated 90% of votes in. The measure increases the minimum...
NEVADA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge

Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted.  The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An endorsement from former President Donald Trump was not enough to lead Republican firebrand Michele Fiore to victory in a  midterm that saw election deniers go down in flames nationwide. Leading Fiore by more than 10,000 votes on Friday, Democratic Nevada State Treasurer incumbent Zach Conine issued a statement declaring victory. “I am humbled that […] The post Fiore goes down with other election deniers, Conine clinches second-term appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Election Results Coming in For Nevada

Results are slowing coming in after thousands of ballots were cast across Nevada in the General Election on Tuesday. At the time of this writing, there are no official final results for Senate or Governor. Results will be posted here. First-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark...
NEVADA STATE

