A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul takes lead for Texas House District 129 race in early votes
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes by 9,246 votes for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has received 60.54% of the votes, or 26,546 votes. Democratic challenger...
Fletcher declares victory in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At 11:10 p.m., incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher declared victory with 64.55% of the votes. “I am honored and proud to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, and...
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
Garcia takes early leads in election for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia holds a 2.7 percentage point lead over Republican candidate Jack Morman, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
McCoy maintains lead in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early-voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) McCoy continues to lead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55%, or 22,840 votes, to Aguilar's 45%, or 18,533 votes, following early voting. Posted 9:15 p.m. According to unofficial...
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Update: George maintains narrow lead in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) George maintains a narrow lead at 51.25%, or 108,758 votes, in early voting over Nehls' 48.75%, or 103,441 votes. Posted 9:35 p.m. According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend...
UPDATE: Bonnen wins re-election in Texas House District 24 race
With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has won his re-election bid. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Update 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9:. With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas...
Prestage leads Fort Bend County Pct. 2 Commissioner race after early voting
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the election for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2 with 61%, or 29,453 votes, to Republican Melissa M. Wilson’s 39%, or 18,993 votes, of early voting results.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
UPDATE: Unofficial results show incumbent Jacey Jetton wins Texas House District 26
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 82 of 82 Fort Bend County voting centers reporting in, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton pulls away with a lead over his Democratic challenger for the Texas House District 26 seat.
League City City Council candidates take strong leads in early voting
Tommy Cones, Tom Crews and Sean Saunders have taken the leads in their respective races for League City City Council positions. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 48 of 53 Galveston County voting locations reporting, at least two League City City Council candidates have strong enough leads to call the election. Tommy...
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge
George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
Briones leads Republican incumbent Cagle by 3 percentage points for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3-percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3 percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with all 782 Harris County polling centers...
UPDATE: Hunt maintains victory in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Republican Wesley Hunt's leads with 63.08% of votes in race for U.S. Rep. District 38, with 91% of polling locations statewide now reporting,...
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
