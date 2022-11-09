ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Garcia takes early leads in election for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner

Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia holds a 2.7 percentage point lead over Republican candidate Jack Morman, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge

George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Earnest, Yoars take early lead in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District races

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With early voting results in from Montgomery County for the Nov. 8 election, incumbent Kenneth Earnest takes an early lead in the race for Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District director Place 3, while candidate John Yoars has a slight lead in the race for Place 7, according to early-voting results from Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Briones leads Republican incumbent Cagle by 3 percentage points for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3-percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3 percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with all 782 Harris County polling centers...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy