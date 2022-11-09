Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
UPDATE: Hunt maintains victory in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Republican Wesley Hunt's leads with 63.08% of votes in race for U.S. Rep. District 38, with 91% of polling locations statewide now reporting,...
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County
In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
Crenshaw maintains lead in race for US House District 2
With 11 of 782 Harris County voting centers and 42 of 111 Montgomery County voting centers reporting Election Day results, Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw continues to maintain his lead in the race for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) With 11 of 782 Harris County voting centers...
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
UPDATE: Republican incumbent Dennis Paul wins re-election for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has won re-election bid for District 129. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 64 of 64 precincts reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, wins a bid for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul earned 38,740 votes, or 60.86%, against challenger Democrat Kat...
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Fletcher declares victory in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At 11:10 p.m., incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher declared victory with 64.55% of the votes. “I am honored and proud to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, and...
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
UPDATE: Garcia maintains slim lead in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia maintains a slim lead over Republican challenger Jack Morman, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data. Garcia has 51.44% of the votes, or 73,810 votes, while Morman has 48.56% of the votes, or 69,664 total votes.
As many of you may know by now my race will be heading to a runoff.
As many of you may know by now my race will be heading to a runoff. I will be working every day into the night to secure a victory in this race. I have lived in League City for over 23 years now.
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
