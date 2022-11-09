ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County

In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Texas we have a problem

I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
UPDATE: Garcia maintains slim lead in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race

Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the early vote. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia maintains a slim lead over Republican challenger Jack Morman, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data. Garcia has 51.44% of the votes, or 73,810 votes, while Morman has 48.56% of the votes, or 69,664 total votes.
