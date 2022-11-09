ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

2022 Georgia Senate race: Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker headed for a runoff

The closely-watched race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday afternoon. "Ballots are being built as we speak, and counties are making preparations," Raffensperger told reporters.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to CBS: what happened on Tuesday moves him closer to jumping into 2024 race

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CBS News' Robert Costa in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the results of Tuesday's midterm elections have pushed him closer to jumping into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with the two-term governor eager to lead a revival of what he called "normal Republicans" in the wake of disappointing turns by candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Trump intends to launch 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday despite pressure from allies to wait, sources say

Former President Donald Trump intends to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, not an exploratory committee or anything less, sources close to Trump say. The former president, who has said he'll make a "big" announcement Tuesday night, has been calling around and telling associates of his current plan. A senior adviser told CBS News that, in Trump's mind, it would look weak if he didn't launch his campaign and instead announced an exploratory committee.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.

The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena "is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress or a committee thereof regarding his actions as head of a co-equal branch of government."
CBS News

Where the vote stands in key Senate races

Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Some Republicans begin pulling away from Trump

Some Republicans have already started distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump after the party did not have the red wave it was expecting during this midterm cycle. The GOP's underperformance may even impact Trump's decision to announce his third presidential bid. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.

