US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
CBS News
2022 Georgia Senate race: Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker headed for a runoff
The closely-watched race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a runoff election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday afternoon. "Ballots are being built as we speak, and counties are making preparations," Raffensperger told reporters.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to CBS: what happened on Tuesday moves him closer to jumping into 2024 race
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told CBS News' Robert Costa in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the results of Tuesday's midterm elections have pushed him closer to jumping into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with the two-term governor eager to lead a revival of what he called "normal Republicans" in the wake of disappointing turns by candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Top Republican on House Oversight Committee says he's ready to subpoena Hunter Biden
Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says Republicans are prepared to subpoena Hunter Biden and records of his business dealings if and when they take control of the House. Comer, who is likely to chair the committee, said Republicans are going to "press forward with an investigation of the president of the United States" related to his son's business dealings.
Trump intends to launch 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday despite pressure from allies to wait, sources say
Former President Donald Trump intends to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, not an exploratory committee or anything less, sources close to Trump say. The former president, who has said he'll make a "big" announcement Tuesday night, has been calling around and telling associates of his current plan. A senior adviser told CBS News that, in Trump's mind, it would look weak if he didn't launch his campaign and instead announced an exploratory committee.
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024 amid court battle
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year. The Department of...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
5 months after the worst school shooting in Texas history, pro-gun Gov. Greg Abbott easily triumphed in Uvalde County
Speaking to the Texas Tribune, families of the victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting told of their disappointment with Abbott's win.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
Sen. Gary Peters on the Georgia Senate runoff and Democrats' chances in Nevada and Arizona
Control of the Senate is coming down to three close races. Georgia is heading to a runoff, and ballots are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada. Michigan Senator Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
Why don't we have a final count of ballots in some states? No state has ever counted all of its ballots on election night.
The disinformation war is kicking into high gear. Candidates who perceive they are going to lose, aided by election deniers — and even some members of Congress — are falsely claiming that some states (conveniently always ones that align with their political views) are long since finished with counting or raising suspicion about counting delays.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena "is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity from being compelled to testify before Congress or a committee thereof regarding his actions as head of a co-equal branch of government."
Vote count continues in key Arizona and Nevada races
The uncalled Senate races in Nevada and Arizona will help decide control of Congress. CBS News characterizes Nevada as a toss-up and Arizona as leaning Democrat. Kris Van Cleave and Manuel Bojorquez have the latest.
Where the vote stands in key Senate races
Control over the Senate remains in play, with key races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided, while Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off in December. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses where the vote count stands.
Arizona's Senate, governor's races undecided after Election Day
Arizona election officials said they may not have results for the state's races until the end of the week. CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave discussed where things stand on the day after Election Day.
Some Republicans begin pulling away from Trump
Some Republicans have already started distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump after the party did not have the red wave it was expecting during this midterm cycle. The GOP's underperformance may even impact Trump's decision to announce his third presidential bid. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Mail-in ballots still being counted Friday to determine Nevada's toss-up Senate race
The gap between the two candidates in Nevada's senate race is closing as the final ballots are being counted. Elizabeth Thompson, editor-in-chief of The Nevada Independent, joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
