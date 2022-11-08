Read full article on original website
Food Beast
Cheetos Rewards Artist Who Built Massive Sarcophagus to Preserve Bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Earlier this week, artist Sunday Nobody built a massive 3,000-lb sarcophagus for a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, then buried it "for future civilizations to find." Sure, Flamin' Hots deserve all the recognition and have seismic contributions to humankind, so it only makes sense that its legacy lives on in this unique tribute.
Food Beast
Stouffer's is Launching a Lasagna-Flavored Bloody Mary Mix
Stouffer's is adding a huge helping of comfort in your next glass of Bloody Mary by way of their new Lasagna-Inspired Bloody Mary Mix. This is the time to find out if a lasagna can hold on a toothpick. What's even better than the marriage of lasagna and a Bloody...
"If You Use A Glass Cutting Board, We Can't Be Friends": Cooks Of All Levels Are Revealing Their Most Divisive Culinary Opinions, And They're Pretty Hot Takes
"If a restaurant serves this, I’m not even going to bother with the rest of the menu. If you can’t get the basics right, don’t waste my time."
Food Beast
Is This the World's Hottest Pizza Pie?
If you can eat three slices from this spicy pizza in under ten minutes, you win a pretty cool souvenir t-shirt for your troubles. Three slices? Victory's gotta be an easy bag — until you find out you're eating The Reaper from Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Nevada. This...
Food Beast
Not a Single Human Works at This Automated Pizzeria In France
The growing trend of automation in restaurants is joined by a Paris-based pizzeria named Pazzi. At this human-free restaurant, robots handle pretty much every necessary task. According to Mashable, from prep to adding toppings and even boxing to taking orders, every step is automated. In the video, you can see how each part of the process is carefully executed by moving robotic parts. Dough is flattened in one fell swoop, after which sauce is neatly applied. Next, the pie is moved to what can be called the “topping station” before it’s fired and ready for pickup.
Food Beast
Burger King Debuts New BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich
For fans that have stood by the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich for years, know that you can now take that loyalty to Burger King's new BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken. The BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and a royal crispy chicken patty all on a savory bun. Delicious and all, but they really couldn't call this a Chicken Parm Sandwich? So much easier to say, really.
Food Beast
Amazon Prime Members Can Take Advantage of a Special Deal on Whole Foods Turkeys
This holiday season, Amazon Prime Members are getting hooked up with a special deal on 365 by Whole Foods Market Frozen Whole Turkeys. The deal will run until December 31, 2022, so you can finish the year strong with at least one proper turkey dinner. This clutch discounts on whole...
