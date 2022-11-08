ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Food Beast

Stouffer's is Launching a Lasagna-Flavored Bloody Mary Mix

Stouffer's is adding a huge helping of comfort in your next glass of Bloody Mary by way of their new Lasagna-Inspired Bloody Mary Mix. This is the time to find out if a lasagna can hold on a toothpick. What's even better than the marriage of lasagna and a Bloody...
Food Beast

Is This the World's Hottest Pizza Pie?

If you can eat three slices from this spicy pizza in under ten minutes, you win a pretty cool souvenir t-shirt for your troubles. Three slices? Victory's gotta be an easy bag — until you find out you're eating The Reaper from Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Nevada. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

Not a Single Human Works at This Automated Pizzeria In France

The growing trend of automation in restaurants is joined by a Paris-based pizzeria named Pazzi. At this human-free restaurant, robots handle pretty much every necessary task. According to Mashable, from prep to adding toppings and even boxing to taking orders, every step is automated. In the video, you can see how each part of the process is carefully executed by moving robotic parts. Dough is flattened in one fell swoop, after which sauce is neatly applied. Next, the pie is moved to what can be called the “topping station” before it’s fired and ready for pickup.
Food Beast

Burger King Debuts New BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

For fans that have stood by the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich for years, know that you can now take that loyalty to Burger King's new BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken. The BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and a royal crispy chicken patty all on a savory bun. Delicious and all, but they really couldn't call this a Chicken Parm Sandwich? So much easier to say, really.

