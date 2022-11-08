The growing trend of automation in restaurants is joined by a Paris-based pizzeria named Pazzi. At this human-free restaurant, robots handle pretty much every necessary task. According to Mashable, from prep to adding toppings and even boxing to taking orders, every step is automated. In the video, you can see how each part of the process is carefully executed by moving robotic parts. Dough is flattened in one fell swoop, after which sauce is neatly applied. Next, the pie is moved to what can be called the “topping station” before it’s fired and ready for pickup.

