carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
WIS-TV
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Audrey Bodiford
BLACKVILLE - Audrey Edith Lott Bodiford, 98, formally of Blackville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Born in Blackville, she was the daughter of the late Leon William...
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
coladaily.com
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA
The post Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
Early voting did not add up to large Augusta turnout
A record breaking early vote did not equate to a record breaking midterm turnout in Augusta in fact it lagged well behind the last midterm.
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
HBO Murdaugh documentary digs deeper into history of family, privilege, crimes
By now we all know the player, Alex Murdaugh the alleged criminal. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the murdered family and Mallory Beach, the innocent victim.
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
Richmond County Tax Commissioner race candidates square off
It's one of the biggest races on the ballot as two candidates challenge Tax Commissioner T. Chris Johnson in Richmond County
Tie for Mayor race in Saluda County; more elections may be held
SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – There might be additional elections in Saluda soon after results from Tuesday’s election ended up in a tie. There was a tie for mayor. According to SCVotes.gov, Wayne Bryan received 126 votes, Amelia Herlong received 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews received 242 votes. Matthews also ran unopposed for City Council Ward […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Jenkins County
Johnson Grove Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation in southwestern Jenkins County, established in 1909. This chapel was replaced by a newer structure across the road in 1999 but still stands beside the cemetery.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
