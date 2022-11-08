Read full article on original website
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
King County seeing lower early voter turnout; US Senate candidates make final push
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The day before midterm elections, candidates high on the ballot made a final push to voters in a frenzy of events Monday. As of Monday morning, early voter turnout was 36% in King County, according to the King County Director of Elections. The county is projecting a 72% turnout.
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
Chronicle
County, State and Federal General Election Results
The initial results of the general election were released Tuesday, Nov. 8. For Lewis County results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/lewis/. For Thurston County results, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/elections-home.aspx. For state and federal results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/. In all races, counts will continue to change in the days ahead as additional ballots are tabulated. Check chronline.com...
KING-5
King County 2022 election results
Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for the biggest races across King County, including King County prosecutor, Congressional Districts 1, 7, 8 and 9, and a number of state legislative races. Voters across the county will also weigh in on a number of levies and propositions, including ranked-choice voting in Seattle.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race: Incumbent John Snaza Trails Challenger Derek Sanders
In the race for Thurston County sheriff, incumbent John Snaza trailed behind challenger Derek Sanders on election night, with the vote count sitting at 44.87%, or 29,138 votes, for Snaza and 54.69%, or 3,517 votes, for Sanders. The next vote tally will be announced on Wednesday. Sanders is a deputy...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation
A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
