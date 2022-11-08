ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows

A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates

Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

County, State and Federal General Election Results

The initial results of the general election were released Tuesday, Nov. 8. For Lewis County results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/lewis/. For Thurston County results, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/elections-home.aspx. For state and federal results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/. In all races, counts will continue to change in the days ahead as additional ballots are tabulated. Check chronline.com...
KING-5

King County 2022 election results

Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for the biggest races across King County, including King County prosecutor, Congressional Districts 1, 7, 8 and 9, and a number of state legislative races. Voters across the county will also weigh in on a number of levies and propositions, including ranked-choice voting in Seattle.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
SILVERDALE, WA
KXL

Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School

SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy