Barnwell County, SC

WRDW-TV

Most local school districts close campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
AUGUSTA, GA
carolinapanorama.com

South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'

Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
BARNWELL, SC
coladaily.com

Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner

Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
kool1027.com

Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved

The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
CAMDEN, SC
utilitydive.com

Georgia to get $850M EV battery parts plant

Solvay Specialty Polymers plans to build an $850 million plant in Augusta, Georgia, to manufacture key lithium-ion EV battery parts, the company announced last Thursday. The polymer company will produce EV battery-grade binders and separator coatings made from polyvinylidene fluoride. With the new site, Solvay says it will have the largest production capacity of the lithium-ion chemical ingredient in North America.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
COLUMBIA, SC
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC

