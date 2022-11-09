Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
WIS-TV
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program. The sisters, who are...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'
Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
coladaily.com
Pizza joint Upper Crust no longer open for dinner
Upper Crust serves wood-fired pizzas and cuisine in Northeast Columbia but has faced recent challenges, causing them to stop serving dinner. The pizza joint released a statement on Facebook stating they will only be open for brunch and lunch effective Friday. "We just DON’T have the staff.. And we are...
WIS-TV
Lexington County official lay out possible effects of residents voting ‘no’ on Penny Sales Tax proposal
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County’s hot-button penny tax failed to resonate with voters – dealing a huge economic blow to the county’s future plans. Voters had the chance to decide whether or not to implement the eight-year tax in May of 2023. The tax would...
WRDW-TV
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
kool1027.com
Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved
The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
utilitydive.com
Georgia to get $850M EV battery parts plant
Solvay Specialty Polymers plans to build an $850 million plant in Augusta, Georgia, to manufacture key lithium-ion EV battery parts, the company announced last Thursday. The polymer company will produce EV battery-grade binders and separator coatings made from polyvinylidene fluoride. With the new site, Solvay says it will have the largest production capacity of the lithium-ion chemical ingredient in North America.
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
wfxg.com
Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
Comments / 0