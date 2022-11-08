ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

New Hampshire 2022 midterm election results

New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's marquee Senate race and its gubernatorial contest. Two House Democrats are also running in narrowly divided districts against Republicans closely aligned with former President Donald Trump's brand of politics. New Hampshire does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS DFW

O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

