Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House
The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate. From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen. “Voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached,” Anderson’s statement said. “While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.” Anderson has trailed Hobbs since the first ballot counts were released Tuesday night. Tallies have consistently shown Hobbs with more than 49% of the vote while Anderson has had nearly 47%.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
New Mexico 2022 election results: Governor, congressional seats and more
Polls have closed for Tuesday’s Election Day in New Mexico. Voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Click the links below for in-depth election results for your county and other statewide offices. GOVERNOR | U.S. HOUSE | STATEWIDE...
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
Michigan 2022 election results: State Senate
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state Senate races in the 2022 general election. Governor, AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House | State House.
New Hampshire 2022 midterm election results
New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's marquee Senate race and its gubernatorial contest. Two House Democrats are also running in narrowly divided districts against Republicans closely aligned with former President Donald Trump's brand of politics. New Hampshire does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting...
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
