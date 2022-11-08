Read full article on original website
Dodgers offseason roster moves 2022-23
Included here is every transaction made by the Dodgers after the end of the 2022 season until the start of spring training in 2023. We will update this throughout the offseason as each roster move happens. For more details on where the Dodgers were at to begin the offseason, here...
Shoulder surgery may cancel Blake Treinen’s 2023 season
The Dodgers have wasted no time in making offseason roster moves. From extending qualifying offers and declining options to working on another one-year contract for Clayton Kershaw, it’s been a busy stretch for the front office. Take a look at some of the other stories happening this offseason as the Dodgers continue building the 2023 team.
Mookie Betts & Trea Turner win Silver Slugger Awards
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner won Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday, the first time the Dodgers had multiple winners in a 13 years. Betts was tabbed as one of the three best-hitting outfielders in the National League, as voted on by league managers and coaches. Turner was tabbed as the top shortstop, the first Silver Slugger Award of his career.
Miguel Vargas’ path to playing time in 2023
Miguel Vargas is a good hitter, and he doesn’t really have anything left to prove in the minors. The next step for the third baseman/left fielder/DH is to establish himself as a big-league hitter, and it’s very interesting to see how the Dodgers will allow him to progress in that path.
Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, offseason plans
After a busy week of transactions, let’s take a look at various Dodgers news and notes to start the weekend. Jeff Passan at ESPN in his MLB offseason preview says of the Dodgers: “The bullpen needs help, the rotation could use another arm and the lineup has plenty of room for improvement. The big question: Are the Dodgers going to stay under the $233 million luxury-tax threshold and reset the penalties going forward, or will they continue to operate as the financial behemoth they are?”
Trea Turner dictates Dodgers’ entire offseason
There is one major piece to the Dodger offseason and his impact will be felt whether he remains in Dodger blue or signs elsewhere. His name is Trea Turner. Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes need to decide if they even want to re-sign Turner, and if they do, how long they are willing to wait for him to choose his next destination.
2022 Dodgers in review: Eddys Leonard
Eddys Leonard continued to progress along his prospect path with a solid year in High-A Great Lakes, while also serving as a fascinating case study for Dodgers roster management. After ending 2021 with 41 games at High-A, Leonard spent all season with Great Lakes in 2022, producing at an above-average...
