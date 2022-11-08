After a busy week of transactions, let’s take a look at various Dodgers news and notes to start the weekend. Jeff Passan at ESPN in his MLB offseason preview says of the Dodgers: “The bullpen needs help, the rotation could use another arm and the lineup has plenty of room for improvement. The big question: Are the Dodgers going to stay under the $233 million luxury-tax threshold and reset the penalties going forward, or will they continue to operate as the financial behemoth they are?”

