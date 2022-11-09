MANCHESTER, NJ – Incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak was the top vote-getter in Manchester Township’s three-way race that pitted himself against Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore. Hudak received 7,570 votes, or 44.26% of total votes, shy of the 50% needed to avoid a run-off election. In that election, Hudak will face Gilmore backed candidate Robert Arace on December 6th. Arace received 5,334 votes, or 31.19% of total votes. Democrat challenger Ken Seda received just 4,186 votes. Arace and Hudak will now face off in a run-off election next month and all eyes will continue to watch the race to see The post Ocean County GOP Chairman Gilmore suffers defeat in Manchester but will get second chance in run-off appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO