ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

GOP Again Leads Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – A very red county in a state known for being blue, Ocean County voters decided to keep the Republicans in charge. There were two seats on the ballot for the Board of Commissioners – the five-member body which oversees things like finances and county roads. Virginia Haines and Jack Kelly cruised to victory with six-figure vote totals, doubling that of their Democrat challengers, Catherine Paura and Roxanne Barnes.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County GOP Chairman Gilmore suffers defeat in Manchester but will get second chance in run-off

MANCHESTER, NJ – Incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak was the top vote-getter in Manchester Township’s three-way race that pitted himself against Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore. Hudak received 7,570 votes, or 44.26% of total votes, shy of the 50% needed to avoid a run-off election. In that election, Hudak will face Gilmore backed candidate Robert Arace on December 6th. Arace received 5,334 votes, or 31.19% of total votes. Democrat challenger Ken Seda received just 4,186 votes. Arace and Hudak will now face off in a run-off election next month and all eyes will continue to watch the race to see The post Ocean County GOP Chairman Gilmore suffers defeat in Manchester but will get second chance in run-off appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Approves Revised Home Sale Inspection Ordinance

The Toms River Township council passed a new ordinance this week which revises the controversial home inspection law, following months of outrage from township residents, led by Councilman Justin Lamb. The revised ordinance, which was approved by a 6-1 vote, lowers the inspection fee to $225, a $75 decrease from...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington

The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

New Program Shines Light on Services for Veterans

For many, the color green is associated with the action of going, moving or doing. Operation Green Light doesn’t change the action behind the color green, but it does require a slowing down of sorts to show support for veterans of all military conflicts while raising awareness about challenges they and their families face as well as the resources available to them at all levels of government.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County

Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy