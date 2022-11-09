Read full article on original website
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
GOP Again Leads Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A very red county in a state known for being blue, Ocean County voters decided to keep the Republicans in charge. There were two seats on the ballot for the Board of Commissioners – the five-member body which oversees things like finances and county roads. Virginia Haines and Jack Kelly cruised to victory with six-figure vote totals, doubling that of their Democrat challengers, Catherine Paura and Roxanne Barnes.
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
Ballots went missing in at least 2 NJ towns. They've been found, but officials want answers
The Community Park School in Princeton. Ballots cast for three municipal districts there Tuesday went missing and haven't yet been counted, officials say. The missing ballots are from Mercer County, where voting machine scanners didn't work on Election Day. [ more › ]
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Ocean County GOP Chairman Gilmore suffers defeat in Manchester but will get second chance in run-off
MANCHESTER, NJ – Incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak was the top vote-getter in Manchester Township’s three-way race that pitted himself against Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore. Hudak received 7,570 votes, or 44.26% of total votes, shy of the 50% needed to avoid a run-off election. In that election, Hudak will face Gilmore backed candidate Robert Arace on December 6th. Arace received 5,334 votes, or 31.19% of total votes. Democrat challenger Ken Seda received just 4,186 votes. Arace and Hudak will now face off in a run-off election next month and all eyes will continue to watch the race to see The post Ocean County GOP Chairman Gilmore suffers defeat in Manchester but will get second chance in run-off appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean Republicans win three countywide races
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say
Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say. The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
Toms River Approves Revised Home Sale Inspection Ordinance
The Toms River Township council passed a new ordinance this week which revises the controversial home inspection law, following months of outrage from township residents, led by Councilman Justin Lamb. The revised ordinance, which was approved by a 6-1 vote, lowers the inspection fee to $225, a $75 decrease from...
Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races
The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
Karrow unseats Driver in Flemington
The New Jersey Globe projects that former Republican State Sen. Marcia Karrow has flipped the Flemington mayor’s office, unseating Democratic incumbent Betsy Driver. As of 11:08 p.m., Karrow leads Driver 54%-46%, a margin of 91 votes. Driver was first elected to the mayor’s office in 2018, unseating Republican incumbent...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
New Program Shines Light on Services for Veterans
For many, the color green is associated with the action of going, moving or doing. Operation Green Light doesn’t change the action behind the color green, but it does require a slowing down of sorts to show support for veterans of all military conflicts while raising awareness about challenges they and their families face as well as the resources available to them at all levels of government.
N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County
Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
